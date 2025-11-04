Report: Shota Imanaga becomes eligible for free agency after Cubs, pitcher turn down options

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_gcpodrokubrennanintv_251103.jpg
‘Little steps’ lead to big opportunity for KFT player of the year Johnny Keefer
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Las Vegas Raiders
10 Fantasy Football Takeaways from Week 9: Brock Bowers returns with a statement game
Texas Tech Red Raiders
The Big 12 is in the hunt for multiple CFP berths with No. 8 BYU and No. 9 Texas Tech set to battle

Top Clips

sales_nba_buzzworthymoments_251104.jpg
Giannis headlines early season NBA buzzer beaters
saucegardnercoltstrade.jpg
Colts get star CB Gardner from Jets in ‘shocker’
nbc_pftpm_sauceshaheedtrade_251104.jpg
Colts go all in on SB window with Gardner trade

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_gcpodrokubrennanintv_251103.jpg
‘Little steps’ lead to big opportunity for KFT player of the year Johnny Keefer
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Las Vegas Raiders
10 Fantasy Football Takeaways from Week 9: Brock Bowers returns with a statement game
Texas Tech Red Raiders
The Big 12 is in the hunt for multiple CFP berths with No. 8 BYU and No. 9 Texas Tech set to battle

Top Clips

sales_nba_buzzworthymoments_251104.jpg
Giannis headlines early season NBA buzzer beaters
saucegardnercoltstrade.jpg
Colts get star CB Gardner from Jets in ‘shocker’
nbc_pftpm_sauceshaheedtrade_251104.jpg
Colts go all in on SB window with Gardner trade

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Report: Shota Imanaga becomes eligible for free agency after Cubs, pitcher turn down options

  
Published November 4, 2025 02:44 PM
King and other MLB pitchers hitting free agency
November 3, 2025 06:10 PM
Eric Samulski and James Schiano examine a few key pitchers hitting the free agent market in 2025, including a pair of Padres and an Astro.

CHICAGO — Left-hander Shota Imanaga became eligible for free agency when the Chicago Cubs declined an option to keep his contract by guaranteeing $57 million for the 2026-28 seasons and he turned down a $15.25 million option for 2026, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the decisions.

Imanaga agreed in January 2024 to a contract guaranteeing $53 million. He wound up earning $23.25 million over two seasons, including a $250,000 escalator for 2025 by finishing fourth in 2024 NL Cy Young Award voting.

Chicago had to decide whether to exercise its option for $20.25 million each in 2026 and ’27 and $17.25 million in 2028, figures that increase by $250,000 each because of the escalator.

Once the team declined, he had the decision on a 2026 option. If he had exercised that option, it would have triggered club options for $24.25 million in 2027 and $15.25 million in 2028.

The Cubs could still extend Imanaga a qualifying offer of $22,025,000 for 2026. If he declines and signs with another team before the amateur draft, the Cubs would receive a draft pick as compensation.

Imanaga, 32, was an All-Star in 2024, when he went 15-3 with a 2.91 ERA, finishing fourth in NL Rookie of the Year voting.

He was 9-8 with a 3.73 ERA in 25 starts this year, when he was sidelined between May 24 and June 26 by a strained left hamstring.