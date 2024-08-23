Rockies vs. Yankees Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 23

It’s Friday, August 23, and the New York Yankees (75-53) and Colorado Rockies (47-81) open a weekend series in the Bronx at Yankee Stadium.

Yesterday, New York closed out their series against Cleveland with a solid 6-0 win. Giancarlo Stanton went yard and Gerrit Cole and three relievers combined on a 1-hitter as New York took 2 of 3 in the series.

As a result, the Yankees took a 1½ game lead in the AL East and the best record overall in the American League. Colorado continues to reside in the cellar in the NL West.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Rockies vs. Yankees - live today

● Date: Friday, August 23, 2024

● Time: 7:05PM EST

● Site: Yankee Stadium

● City: New York, NY

● TV/Streaming: COLR, YES

Game odds for Rockies vs. Yankees

The latest odds as of Friday morning:

● Money Line : Rockies +230, Yankees -275

● Spread : Rockies +1.5 (+105), Yankees -1.5 (-125)

● Over/Under : 8.5 runs

Recent team stats for Rockies vs. Yankees

● The Yankees are 6-4 in their last 10 games. They are 34-28 at Yankee Stadium. Their overall run differential for the season is now +125.

● Colorado is 4-6 in the last 10 games. They are 18-48 away from Coors Field. Their overall run differential for the season is -205.

● Who’s Hot? Austin Wells has hits in 3 straight games for New York (.333)

● Who’s Not! Alex Verdugo is hitless in his last 19 ABs (5 games) and has gone just 2-31 (.065) over his last 8 games.

Probable starting pitchers for Colorado vs. New York

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 23): Kyle Freeland vs. Carlos Rodon

○ Yankees: Rodon (13-8, 4.34 ERA) has allowed 65 earned runs and 124 hits while striking out 148 over 134.2 innings

○ Rockies: Freeland (3-5, 5.97 ERA) has allowed 48 earned runs and 90 hits while striking out 59 over 72.1 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rockies vs. Yankees on August 23, 2024

● The Rockies are 6-4 on the Run Line in their last 10 despite going 4-6 on the Moneyline in those 10.

● The Yankees have hit the UNDER Total Runs Scored in 4 of their last 5 games.

● Trent Grisham is 6-26 (.231) against Kyle Freeland in his career BUT half of those 6 hits have been home runs

● Juan Soto is hitting just .192 (5-26) in his career against Kyle Freeland BUT 2 of the 5 hits have been bombs

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Rockies vs. Yankees game

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Rockies vs. Yankees today:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Run Line

- Total Runs : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Total OVER 8.5 runs

