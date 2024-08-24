Rockies vs. Yankees Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 24

It’s Saturday, August 24, and the New York Yankees (76-53) and Colorado Rockies (47-82) continue their weekend series this afternoon in the Bronx at Yankee Stadium.

One day after shutting out the Guardians 6-0, New York hurlers turned the trick on the Colorado Rockies shutting them out by the score of 3-0. Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge went yard and that was more than enough offense for the Yankees.

As a result, the Yankees maintained their 1½ game lead in the AL East and the best record overall in the American League.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Rockies vs. Yankees - live today

● Date: Saturday, August 24, 2024

● Time: 2:05PM EST

● Site: Yankee Stadium

● City: New York, NY

● TV/Streaming: COLR, YES, MLBN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Game odds for Rockies vs. Yankees

The latest odds as of Saturday morning:

● Money Line : Rockies +220, Yankees -275

● Spread : Rockies +1.5 (+110), Yankees -1.5 (-135)

● Over/Under : 9 runs

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Recent team stats for Rockies vs. Yankees

● The Yankees have won 3 straight. They are 6-4 in their last 10 games. They are 35-28 at Yankee Stadium. Their overall run differential for the season is now +128.

● Colorado has lost 3 in a row. The Rockies are 3-7 in their last 10 games. They are 18-49 away from Coors Field. Their overall run differential for the season is -208.

● Who’s Hot? The Yankees’ pitching staff has given up just a single run in their last 27 innings.

● Who’s Not! Alex Verdugo is hitless in his last 21 ABs (6 games) and has gone just 2-33 (.061) over his last 9 games.

Probable starting pitchers for Colorado vs. New York

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 24): Bradley Blalock vs. Will Waren

○ Yankees: Warren (0-1, 8.59 ERA) has allowed 14 earned runs and 19 hits while striking out 17 over 14.2 innings

○ Rockies: Blalock (0-0, 2.92 ERA) has allowed 4 earned runs and 12 hits while striking out 6 over 12.1 innings

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rockies vs. Yankees on August 24, 2024

● Neither lineup has faced either of these starting pitchers. This is Blalock’s 3rd career start and Warren’s 4th.

● The Yankees have hit the UNDER Total Runs Scored in 5 of their last 6 games.

● Aaron Judge has hit in 10 straight (17-37) and has only been held hitless in 2 games in August. He is hitting .444 in August going 28-63 including 9 HRs

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for Saturday’s Rockies vs. Yankees game

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Rockies vs. Yankees today:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Run Line

- Total Runs : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Total OVER 9 runs

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and total picks for each of the games on today’s calendar!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)