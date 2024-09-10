Royals vs. Yankees Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for September 10

It’s Tuesday, September 10th and tonight the New York Yankees (83-61) host the Kansas City Royals (79-66) in the second game of their three-game series at Yankee Stadium.

Austin Wells smacked his 13th home run of the season, a 3-run shot in the 7th and the Yankees rolled to a series-opening 10-4 win over the Royals.

The win coupled with Baltimore’s loss at Boston increased New York’s lead in the American League East to 1½ games. The loss snapped Kansas City’s 4-game winning streak. Their lead in the Wild Card standings is down to 2½ games.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Royals vs. Yankees - live today

● Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2024

● Time: 7:05PM EST

● Site: Yankee Stadium

● City: New York, NY

● TV/Streaming: BSKC, YES

Game odds for Royals vs. Yankees

The latest odds as of Tuesday morning:

● Moneyline : Royals +120, Yankees -145

● Spread : Royals +1.5 (-185), Yankees -1.5 (+150)

● Over/Under : 8.5 runs

Recent team stats for Royals vs. Yankees

● Following the Yankees’ win on Monday, New York is 5-5 in their last 10 games. They are 38-31 at home this season. Their overall run differential for the season is now +128.

● The Royals 4-game winning streak is in the rear-view mirror. KC is now 4-6 in their last 10. The Royals are 34-36 away from Kauffman Stadium. Their overall run differential for the season is +91.

● Who’s Hot? Gleyber Torres is 13-33 (.394) in the month of September for New York

● Who’s Not! Anthony Rizzo is 5-27 (.185) in September for the Yankees

Probable starting pitchers for Kansas City vs. New York

● Today’s pitching matchup (September 10): Seth Lugo vs. Marcus Stroman

○ Yankees: Stroman (10-7, 4.03 ERA) has allowed 64 earned runs and 145 hits while striking out 105 over 143 innings

○ Royals: Lugo (15-8, 3.05 ERA) has allowed 63 earned runs and 162 hits while striking out 159 over 186 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Royals vs. Yankees on September 10, 2024

● The Yankees have gone OVER the Game Total in 6 of their last 7 games

● Juan Soto is hitting .308 including 1 HR in 13 career ABs against Seth Lugo

● Tommy Pham is hitting .556 in 9 career ABs against Marcus Stroman

● Adam Frazier is hitting .385 in 13 career ABs against Marcus Stroman

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Royals vs. Yankees game

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for the Royals vs. Yankees today:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is supporting a strong lean to New York on the Run Line

- Total Runs : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Total of 8.5 runs

