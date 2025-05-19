 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Miami Marlins at Chicago White Sox
White Sox unveil a graphic installation honoring Pope Leo XIV and his World Series appearance
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos
Chris Simms’ 2025 QB Countdown: Full rankings, tiers, breakdowns ahead of the 2025 NFL season
nbc_oht_libertyaces_250519.jpg
2025 WNBA Power Rankings (Week 1): Liberty, Lynx pick up where they left off; Mystics soar

Top Clips

GettyImages-2215961002_copy.jpg
PL Update: Brighton defeat Liverpool in thriller
nbc_pl_postgame_hurzelerintv_250519.jpg
Brighton showed ‘great character’ v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_postgame_slotintv_250519.jpg
Slot reacts to Liverpool’s 3-2 loss to Brighton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
All Scores
Seong-Jun Kim gets signing bonus of just over $1.2 million in minor league deal with Rangers

  
Published May 19, 2025 07:48 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas — Two-way free agent Seong-Jun Kim will receive a signing bonus of $1,200,000.67 as part of his minor league contract with the Texas Rangers.

Texas announced the agreement Saturday with the 6-foot-2, 185-pound shortstop and right-handed pitcher. Kim, scheduled to graduate from Gwangju Jeil High School next January, was selected as South Korea’s high school player of the year in 2024.

Kim has reached 95 mph while pitching. He has spent a majority of his position player time at shortstop and is hitting .333 this season with a 1.015 OPS.

Kim is the fifth player from the high school to sign with a major league team, following Byung-Hyun Kim, Hee-Seop Choi, Jae Weong Seo and Jung Ho Kang.