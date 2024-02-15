 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Athletics LHP Scott Alexander
Athletics add free agent lefty Scott Alexander on one-year, $2.25 million contract
Tampa Bay Rays RHP Phil Maton
Phil Maton and Tampa Bays Rays finalize one-year, $6.5 million contract
The Genesis Invitational - Previews
Tiger is replacing a 4-year-old club for Genesis Invitational

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_richmondvvcu_240214.jpg
WBB Highlights: Big fourth leads Richmond past VCU
nbc_cbb_caitlinclarkrecordchase_240214.jpg
Has Clark’s record chase been a distraction?
nbc_golf_gc_tigerwoodsankle_240214.jpg
Tiger appears pain-free in Genesis practice round

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Athletics LHP Scott Alexander
Athletics add free agent lefty Scott Alexander on one-year, $2.25 million contract
Tampa Bay Rays RHP Phil Maton
Phil Maton and Tampa Bays Rays finalize one-year, $6.5 million contract
The Genesis Invitational - Previews
Tiger is replacing a 4-year-old club for Genesis Invitational

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_richmondvvcu_240214.jpg
WBB Highlights: Big fourth leads Richmond past VCU
nbc_cbb_caitlinclarkrecordchase_240214.jpg
Has Clark’s record chase been a distraction?
nbc_golf_gc_tigerwoodsankle_240214.jpg
Tiger appears pain-free in Genesis practice round

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Shintaro Fujinami finalizes one-year, $3.35 million contract with New York Mets

  
Published February 14, 2024 08:20 PM
Mets RHP Shintaro Fujinami

Sep 29, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Shintaro Fujinami (14) throws a eighth inning pitch against Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

© Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The New York Mets finalized their one-year, $3.35 million contract with Japanese pitcher Shintaro Fujinami on Wednesday.

A 29-year-old right-hander, Fujinami can earn an additional $850,000 in performance bonuses for games: $100,000 for 35 and $250,000 each for 40, 55 and 60.

New York placed infielder Ronny Mauricio on the 60-day injured list as he recovers from a torn right ACL sustained on Dec. 10 while playing in the Dominican Winter League.

Fujinami left the Hanshin Tigers of Japan’s Central League to sign a $3.25 million, one-year deal with Oakland under which he also earned a $100,000 performance bonus. He started 0-4 in the rotation last year and was moved to the bullpen, then made three more starts in June. He was traded to Baltimore on July 19 and was much more effective in short stints as a reliever for the AL East champion Orioles, going 2-0 with a 4.85 ERA and two saves in 30 appearances.

Fujinami, who features a 98-99 mph fastball, finished 7-8 overall with a 7.18 ERA in seven starts and 57 relief appearances. Control was an issue: He struck out 83 batters but walked 45 in 79 innings.