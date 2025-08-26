 Skip navigation
Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
St. Louis’ Zeke Wood suspended 80 games, Houston’s Emilio Gonzalez for 56 for positive drug tests

  
Published August 26, 2025 06:43 PM
Crochet, Skubal neck and neck for AL Cy Young
August 25, 2025 08:45 PM
Vaughn Dalzell examines the AL Cy Young race and who has the advantage between Boston's Garrett Crochet and Detroit's Tarik Skubal.

NEW YORK — St. Louis pitcher Zeke Wood was suspended for 80 games and Houston catcher Emilio Gonzalez for 56 on Tuesday by Major League Baseball following positive tests for performance-enhancing substances under minor league drug programs.

Wood tested positive for GW1516 and was disciplined under the minor league drug program. Gonzalez tested positive for Boldenone and was penalized under the drug program for minor league players assigned outside of the United States and Canada.

A 25-year-old right-hander, Wood signed a minor league contract with St. Louis in June and had an 8.49 ERA in 12 relief appearances for Class A Palm Beach and High-A Peoria.

Gonzalez, 17, agreed to a minor league deal with the Astros in January for a $67,500 signing bonus and hit .209 with no homers and seven RBIs for the Dominican Summer League Astros. He has served two games and will finish the penalty during the 2026 DSL season.

Thirteen players have been suspended this year for positive tests, including 11 under minor league programs. Atlanta Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar was suspended for 80 games on March 31 and Philadelphia Phillies closer José Alvarado for 80 games on May 25 under the major league program.