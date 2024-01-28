 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Eileen Gu Wears IWC At Laax Open 2024
Eileen Gu wins ski halfpipe in X Games return
United States Figure Skating Championships
Madison Chock, Evan Bates skated through sickness in possible last U.S. dance
Sony Open in Hawaii - Round One
Griffin, Murray among 2024 selections to Tour’s Player Advisory Council

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_mpilotch_240126.jpg
Highlights: Michelin Pilot Challenge, Daytona
nbc_rugby_menausarghl_240128.jpg
HSBC World Rugby Sevens: Argentina 31-5 Australia
nbc_rugby_womenausirlhl_240128.jpg
HSBC Rugby Women’s Sevens: Ireland 19-14 AUS

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Eileen Gu Wears IWC At Laax Open 2024
Eileen Gu wins ski halfpipe in X Games return
United States Figure Skating Championships
Madison Chock, Evan Bates skated through sickness in possible last U.S. dance
Sony Open in Hawaii - Round One
Griffin, Murray among 2024 selections to Tour’s Player Advisory Council

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_mpilotch_240126.jpg
Highlights: Michelin Pilot Challenge, Daytona
nbc_rugby_menausarghl_240128.jpg
HSBC World Rugby Sevens: Argentina 31-5 Australia
nbc_rugby_womenausirlhl_240128.jpg
HSBC Rugby Women’s Sevens: Ireland 19-14 AUS

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tigers give infield prospect Colt Keith six-year, $28.6 million deal

  
Published January 28, 2024 12:55 PM
Detroit Tigers' Colt Keith

Jun 28, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Toledo Mud Hens second baseman Colt Keith (39) gets high fives in the dugout after hitting a home run in his first MiLB at-bat during the baseball game against the Columbus Clippers at Huntington Park. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

© Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

DETROIT — The Detroit Tigers made an unusual bet on a player with no major league experience, agreeing Sunday to a six-year contract with 22-year-old Colt Keith that guarantees the infield prospect $28,642,500.

His deal includes three team options that could make it worth $64 million over nine seasons, and the Tigers said there are escalators that increase the value to $82 million over nine years.

Keith is ranked the No. 22 big league prospect by MLB.com.

A left-handed-hitting third baseman and second baseman, Keith is from Zanesville, Ohio, and was a fifth-round pick in the 2020 amateur draft out of Biloxi High School in Mississippi.

He hit .325 with 14 homers and 50 RBIs in 59 games last year for Double-A Erie, then was promoted to Triple-A Toledo on June 26 and batted .287 with 13 homers and 51 RBIs in 67 games.

Keith gets a $2 million signing bonus and salaries of $2.5 million in 2024, $3.5 million in 2025, $4 million each in 2026 and ‘27 and $5 million apiece in 2028 and ’29. Detroit has a $10 million option for 2030 with a $2,642,500 buyout, a $13 million option for 2031 with a $1 million buyout and a $15 million option for 2032 with a $2 million buyout.

Milwaukee agreed last month to an $82 million, eight-year contract with 19-year-old outfielder Jackson Chourio, the largest contract for a prospect with no major league service.

Detroit has had losing records in seven straight seasons. The Tigers have not won a World Series since 1984 and have not won an AL pennant since 2012.