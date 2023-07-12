 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_pm_patfitzgerald_230710.jpg
Northwestern retains assistants after firing coach Pat Fitzgerald following hazing allegations
NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Rangers
Rangers give restricted free agent defenseman K’Andre Miller a 2-year extension
TENNIS-GBR-WIMBLEDON
Aryna Sabalenka gets past Madison Keys, into Wimbledon semifinals

Top Clips

Wilson: Players must 'speak up' on charter flights
Wilson: Players must ‘speak up’ on charter flights
Wilson winning an ESPY was 'a blessing'
Wilson winning an ESPY was ‘a blessing’
Highlights: U.S. Adaptive Open, Round 2
Highlights: U.S. Adaptive Open, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Toronto closer Jordan Romano leaves All-Star Game with back tightness

  
Published July 12, 2023 09:27 AM

SEATTLE — Toronto closer Jordan Romano left Tuesday night’s All-Star Game because of back tightness.

The 30-year-old right-hander entered for the seventh inning and retired Will Smith on a flyout. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. followed with a fly deep down the left-field line that initially was called a home run by Ryan Blakney but was reversed by replay umpire Jim Wolf in a video review.

While the review was taking place, Detroit’s Michael Lorenzen relieved.

Romano threw five pitches. The Blue Jays said Romano had left lower back tightness.

“He threw his last pitch in the bullpen before he went out there, he just felt a little tightness in his lower back, and we got to take every precaution to take care of these players,” AL manager Dusty Baker of Houston said. “We hope that it’s nothing.”