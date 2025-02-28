 Skip navigation
Sellers scores 21 of her 25 points in 4th quarter to help No. 19 Maryland women beat Indiana 74-60
A direct message led to partnership between Kevin Moranz and Champion Tool Storage
2025 Fantasy Preview: Yoshinobu Yamamoto

HLs: Maryland takes down Indiana in Bloomington
Analyzing favorites at Circuit of The Americas
Sexton makes mistakes in Round 7, Deegan does not

Sellers scores 21 of her 25 points in 4th quarter to help No. 19 Maryland women beat Indiana 74-60
A direct message led to partnership between Kevin Moranz and Champion Tool Storage
2025 Fantasy Preview: Yoshinobu Yamamoto

HLs: Maryland takes down Indiana in Bloomington
Analyzing favorites at Circuit of The Americas
Sexton makes mistakes in Round 7, Deegan does not

White Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi out 4 to 6 weeks with broken hand after being hit by pitch

  
Published February 27, 2025 11:09 PM
How Skenes, Webb fit into NL Cy Young markets
February 25, 2025 06:00 AM
In what's shaping up to be a "deep field" of contenders for the 2025 National League Cy Young Award, Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick examine cases for ascending phenom Paul Skenes and workhorse Logan Webb.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Chicago White Sox left fielder Andrew Benintendi will miss four to six weeks with a broken hand after being hit by a pitch in a spring training game on Thursday.

Benintendi was hit on the right hand with an 87 mph fastball by Cleveland right-hander Logan Allen in the first inning and left the game. The White Sox announced the diagnosis as a non-displaced fracture, with no surgery required.

The recovery timetable means Benintendi almost will start the season on the injured list. The White Sox open at home on March 27 against the Los Angeles Angels.

Benintendi signed a $75 million, five-year contract with the White Sox prior to the 2023 season. After debuting with Boston in 2016 and helping the Red Sox with the World Series in 2018, he was traded to Kansas City in 2021. He won a Gold Glove that year and was selected for his first All-Star team in 2022, before being traded to the New York Yankees for the stretch run.

Benintendi matched his career high in 2024 with 20 homers but batted just .229, his worst average for a full season, excluding the pandemic-shorted 2020 schedule. He has played in 286 games in two seasons with Chicago.