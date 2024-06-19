 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers
McDavid and the Oilers drag Panthers back to Edmonton for a Stanley Cup Final Game 6
Thumbnail
Memo: No agreement between PGA Tour-PIF; signature-event changes for Tiger Woods, field size
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes

Top Clips

oly24_dvmss_trials_final_240618.jpg
Duncan and Downs bring the drama to diving Trials
nbc_golf_goodgoodopenhilitesv2_240618.jpg
Highlights: Good Good Midwest Open
oly24_dvmss_trials_lastdivefinal_240618.jpg
Duncan and Downs off to Paris in men’s 3m synchro

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers
McDavid and the Oilers drag Panthers back to Edmonton for a Stanley Cup Final Game 6
Thumbnail
Memo: No agreement between PGA Tour-PIF; signature-event changes for Tiger Woods, field size
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes

Top Clips

oly24_dvmss_trials_final_240618.jpg
Duncan and Downs bring the drama to diving Trials
nbc_golf_goodgoodopenhilitesv2_240618.jpg
Highlights: Good Good Midwest Open
oly24_dvmss_trials_lastdivefinal_240618.jpg
Duncan and Downs off to Paris in men’s 3m synchro

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Willie Mays, Giants’ electrifying ‘Say Hey Kid,’ dies at 93

  
Published June 18, 2024 09:29 PM
Willie Mays Swing

NEW YORK — Willie Mays, the electrifying “Say Hey Kid” whose singular combination of talent, drive and exuberance made him one of baseball’s greatest and most beloved players, has died. He was 93.

Mays’ family and the San Francisco Giants jointly announced Tuesday night he had “passed away peacefully” Tuesday afternoon surrounded by loved ones.

The center fielder was baseball’s oldest living Hall of Famer. His signature basket catch and his dashes around the bases with his cap flying off personified the joy of the game. His over-the shoulder catch of a long drive in the 1954 World Series is baseball’s most celebrated defensive feat.

Over 22 seasons, virtually all with the New York/San Francisco Giants, Mays batted .302, hit 660 home runs, totaled 3,283 hits, scored more than 2,000 runs and won 12 Gold Gloves.

He was Rookie of the Year in 1951, twice was named the Most Valuable Player and finished in the top 10 for the MVP 10 other times.