Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu, Gleyber Torres dealing with leg injuries

  
Published April 12, 2023 08:56 AM
CLEVELAND - New York Yankees infielders DJ LeMahieu and Gleyber Torres are dealing with leg injuries that kept them out of the starting lineup for the series finale against the Cleveland Guardians.

LeMahieu’s quadriceps tightened while he was running the bases in New York’s 11-2 win and Torres was pulled in the ninth inning with a hip flexor.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone doesn’t think either injury is serious, but he’s not taking any chances. He characterized LeMahieu’s injury as day to day and said both he and Torres could be options off the bench.

Boone said there are no plans for LeMahieu to undergo testing. Boone doesn’t think the quad injury is related to the 34-year-old compensating for a chronic toe condition he’s dealt with for a few seasons.

Boone said LeMahieu’s quad tightened while he was running the bases during the middle innings. LeMahieu reached base three times, scored twice and finished the game. Boone intended to play him before LeMahieu reported lingering tightness.

“It’s not something we want to mess with,” Boone said.

A three-time All-Star, LeMahieu led the AL in batting in 2020 with a .364 average.

Torres went 1 for 4 with walk, leaving the game for a pinch runner after a ninth-inning single.

With LeMahieu and Torres out, rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe is batting leadoff for the first time. The 21-year-old Volpe has gotten off to a slow start, batting just .129 (4 for 31) with 12 strikeouts.