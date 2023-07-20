 Skip navigation
Yankees’ Harrison Bader leaves with bruised ribs after being hit by pitch

  
Published July 20, 2023 09:57 AM
MLB: New York Yankees at Colorado Rockies

Jul 16, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Harrison Bader (22) hits a single in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

ANAHEIM, Calif. — New York Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader left during the sixth inning Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Angels because of bruised ribs after being hit by Jose Soriano’s pitch.

Bader went to first base, but was replaced in center field by Isiah Kiner-Falefa when the Yankees took the field in the bottom of the sixth.

Manager Aaron Boone said after the Yankees’ 7-3 loss that it remained to be determined if Bader would miss any time. He said initial tests conducted during the game came up negative, but that an X-ray and additional scans would be conducted when the team returned to New York.

The Yankees are off Thursday before opening a three-game series against Kansas City on Friday.

Bader was 0 for 2 after hitting safely in eight of his last 12 games.