Yankees vs. Angels prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 13

The New York Yankees (8-7) return to the Bronx to open a four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels (8-8) tonight aiming to snap a five-game losing streak. Tonight’s pitching matchup features Will Warren (1-0, 3.07 ERA) for the Yankees facing off against Angels’ veteran lefty Yusei Kikuchi (0-2, 6.75 ERA). Warren struck out 11 hitters in his last outing while Kikuchi has a 3.27 ERA pitching in New York against the Yankees in his career.

Despite the recent slump, the Yankees still sit tied with Tampa Bay atop the American League East. However, their offense is definitely scuffling hitting just .202 during this streak. Although he did go yard yesterday, Aaron Judge was just 2-10 over the weekend against the Rays and is hitting just .218 for the season.

The Halos took two of three against the Reds over the weekend to improve to 5-5 in their last ten games. They bring to the Bronx an offense that relies on the long ball. Led by shortstop Zach Neto and his five home runs, the Angels have hit 19 home runs in their first 16 games. For sake of reference, the Yankees have hit 14 home runs in 15 games.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.



We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch: Angels vs. Yankees

Date: Monday, April 13, 2026

Time: 1:05PM EST

Site: Yankee Stadium

City: New York, NY

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, FSNW, YES

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The Latest Odds: Angels vs. Yankees

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Angels (+159), Yankees (-194)

Spread: Angles +1.5 (-122) / Yankees -1.5 (+102)

Total: 9.5 runs

Probable Starting Pitchers: Angels vs. Yankees

Pitching matchup for April 13:

Angels: Yusiel Kikuchi

Season Totals: 14.2 IP, 0-2, 6.75 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 16K, 6 BB

Yusiel Kikuchi Season Totals: 14.2 IP, 0-2, 6.75 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 16K, 6 BB Yankees: Will Warren

Season Totals: 14.2 IP, 1-0, 3.07 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 14K, 5 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Angels vs. Yankees

Ben Rice is riding a modest 4-game hitting streak (5-12)

is riding a modest 4-game hitting streak (5-12) Jose Caballero is 3-30 in April

is 3-30 in April Trent Grisham is 2-28 in April

is 2-28 in April Mike Trout was 3-11 at Cincinnati driving in at least 1 run in each of the 3 games

was 3-11 at Cincinnati driving in at least 1 run in each of the 3 games After hitting .284 in March, Nolan Schanuel is batting .194 in April

is batting .194 in April Zach Neto had his7-game hitting streak snapped yesterday

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Top Betting Trends & Insights: Angels vs. Yankees

The Yankees are 8-7 on the Run Line this season

The Angels are 8-8 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 6 times in the Yankees’ 15 games this season (6-7-2)

The OVER has cashed 10 times in Anaheim’s 16 games (10-6)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions: Angels vs. Yankees

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Angels and the Yankees:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Yankees on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Run Line.

Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 9.5.

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