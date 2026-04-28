Yankees vs. Rangers prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 28

The New York Yankees (19-10) continue their Texas road trip tonight as they take on the Rangers (14-15) in Game 2 of their series at Globe Life Field. Ben Rice (10), Aaron Judge (11), and Jazz Chisholm Jr. (3) each went yard last night to lead the Yankees to a 4-2 win over Jack Leiter and co. Max Fried was brilliant again, allowing just four singles over six shutout innings to earn his fourth win of the season.

Tonight’s contest features a stellar pitching matchup between two arms in different stages of their careers but both dominating early in the 2026 season. The Yankees will start young right-hander Cam Schlittler (3-1, 1.77 ERA), who has allowed one earned run or less in four of his six starts, looking to stifle a Rangers’ offense that is hitting only .216 at home. Texas counters with their veteran ace, Jacob deGrom (2-0, 2.13 ERA), who has pitched like, well, …Jacob deGrom.

Jasson Dominguez has been recalled to the big club as a result of Giancarlo Stanton being placed on the 10-day disabled list due to a right calf strain. Expect Dominguez to start as the Yankees rarely sit youngsters who have been recalled. Aaron Judge’s bat is beginning to heat up. The reigning MVP and favorite to repeat as MVP enters the game on a two-game homer streak.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game Details and How to Watch: Yankees vs. Rangers





Date: Tuesday, April 28, 2026

Time: 8:05PM EST

Site: Globe Life Field

City: Arlington, TX

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, Prime Video, Rangers Sports Network

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

The Latest Odds: Yankees vs. Rangers

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: New York Yankees (-122), Texas Rangers (+102)

Spread: Yankees -1.5 (+144), Rangers +1.5 (-175)

Total: 7.5 runs

Probable Starting Pitchers: Yankees vs. Rangers

Pitching matchup for April 28:



Yankees: Cam Schlittler

Season Totals: 35.2 IP, 3-1, 1.77 ERA, 0.73 WHIP, 41K, 4 BB

Cam Schlittler Season Totals: 35.2 IP, 3-1, 1.77 ERA, 0.73 WHIP, 41K, 4 BB Rangers: Jacob deGrom

Season Totals: 25.1 IP, 2-0, 2.13 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 35K, 7 BB



Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Yankees vs. Rangers

Andrew McCutcheon is just 3-28 (.107) in April / All 3 hits are singles

is just 3-28 (.107) in April / All 3 hits are singles Corey Seagar struck out 3 times last night

struck out 3 times last night Jazz Chisholm Jr. is 8-20 with 7 RBIs in his last 5 games

is 8-20 with 7 RBIs in his last 5 games Jose Caballero has hit safely in 8 of his last 9 games (13-34)

has hit safely in 8 of his last 9 games (13-34) Trent Grisham is 3-19 over his last 6 games

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top Betting Trends & Insights: Yankees vs. Rangers

The Rangers are 8-7 at home this season

The Yankees are 6-7 on the road this season

The Yankees are 18-11 on the Run Line this season

The Rangers are 16-13 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 3 times in Texas’ last 10 games this season (3-7)

The OVER has cashed 4 times in the Yankees’ 10 games this season (4-6)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Dominguez can be a 'spark' for Yankees CC Sabathia and Ahmed Fareed discuss the latest stories surrounding the New York Yankees, including Jasson Dominguez being called up from Triple-A and Carlos Rodon working toward his return to the majors.

Expert picks & predictions: Yankees vs. Rangers

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Yankees and the Rangers:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Yankees on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Run Line

Total: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 7.5.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: