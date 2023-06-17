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2026 PGA Championship - Round Three
Alex Smalley sits atop tight leaderboard at Aronimink heading into final round of 2026 PGA Championship
2026 PGA Championship - Round Three
How to watch the final round of the 2026 PGA Championship: Tee times, TV, streaming
151st Preakness Stakes
Preakness 2026 payout, purse, prize money: Betting breakdown by horse, jockey and trainer

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Report: Rodgers agrees to one-year deal with PIT
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Overhead view of Napoleon Solo’s Preakness win
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Watch Collmus call Napoleon Solo’s Preakness win

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MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
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College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2026 PGA Championship - Round Three
Alex Smalley sits atop tight leaderboard at Aronimink heading into final round of 2026 PGA Championship
2026 PGA Championship - Round Three
How to watch the final round of the 2026 PGA Championship: Tee times, TV, streaming
151st Preakness Stakes
Preakness 2026 payout, purse, prize money: Betting breakdown by horse, jockey and trainer

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_rodgerssigns_260516.jpg
Report: Rodgers agrees to one-year deal with PIT
nbc_horse_overheadv2_260516.jpg
Overhead view of Napoleon Solo’s Preakness win
nbc_horse_collmuspreak_260516.jpg
Watch Collmus call Napoleon Solo’s Preakness win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
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MLBMilwaukee BrewersPeter Strzelecki

Peter
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Jacob Misiorowski
Two-start pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski leads a plethora of terrific options as we pass the quarter pole
Nolan McLean, Parker Messick and Shota Imanaga are among the projected two-start pitchers for the upcoming week.
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Logan Henderson worth adding, Spencer Steer heating up
Harrison a solid trade option for fantasy managers
MLB Lineup Report: JJ Bleday at cleanup, A.J. Ewing’s opportunity
Fantasy baseball hitter targets: Spencer Steer, Casey Schmitt pop on Process+ leaderboard
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Devin Williams leaving April struggles behind, Giants demote Ryan Walker
Fantasy Baseball Steals Report: A.J. Ewing arrives in style, Travis Bazzana runs wild