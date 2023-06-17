Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2026 Rolex 24 at Daytona live updates: Porsche Penske in front of Cadillac, leaderboard, highlights, news
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
2026 Rolex 24 at Daytona: How to watch on NBC and Peacock, schedule, notable drivers, storylines, more
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
AFC Championship Game: TV channel, kickoff time, storylines, weather, history for Patriots-Broncos
David Lazar
,
David Lazar
,
Top Clips
Martínez’s own goal gifts Arsenal 1-0 lead
Mbeumo brings Man United level after Arsenal error
Dorgu thunderbolts Man United ahead of Arsenal
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2026 Rolex 24 at Daytona live updates: Porsche Penske in front of Cadillac, leaderboard, highlights, news
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
2026 Rolex 24 at Daytona: How to watch on NBC and Peacock, schedule, notable drivers, storylines, more
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
AFC Championship Game: TV channel, kickoff time, storylines, weather, history for Patriots-Broncos
David Lazar
,
David Lazar
,
Top Clips
Martínez’s own goal gifts Arsenal 1-0 lead
Mbeumo brings Man United level after Arsenal error
Dorgu thunderbolts Man United ahead of Arsenal
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
MLB
Chicago White Sox
Rylan Kaufman
RK
Rylan
Kaufman
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Cody Bellinger stays with Yankees, Mets swoop in for Bo Bichette
Stay up to date with the MLB free agent market this offseason, including player signings, contract details, and team fits as the 2025-26 Hot Stove heats up.
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
Rylan Kaufman
CWS
Starting Pitcher
White Sox add Rylan Kaufman on minor league deal
MLB Hot Stove Report: Mets reshape roster with Freddy Peralta, Luis Robert Jr.
James Schiano
,
James Schiano
,
2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings: Judge and Ohtani lead the way; Skenes and Skubal in Top 10
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
Mets acquire CF Luis Robert Jr. in a trade with the White Sox
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
2026 MLB Prospect Rankings: Top 100 players headlined by Konnor Griffin, Leo De Vries
Christopher Crawford
,
Christopher Crawford
,
Mets quick pivot leads to $126 million deal for Bo Bichette: Contract details, fantasy fallout
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
Kyle Tucker signs with Dodgers for four years, $240 million: Contract details, fantasy fallout
James Schiano
,
James Schiano
,
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue