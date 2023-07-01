 Skip navigation
Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

MLBSam Clay

Sam
Clay

St. Louis Cardinals v Cincinnati Reds
Tyler Naquin goes to 1st-place Mets from last-place Reds
Tyler Naquin went to the first-place Mets from the last-place Reds and was on the bench for the series opener at Miami.
  • 8967.jpg
    Sam Clay
    Relief Pitcher #46
    Tigers sign LHP Sam Clay to minor league contract
  • 8967.jpg
    Sam Clay
    Relief Pitcher #46
    Diamondbacks release lefty reliever Sam Clay
  • Austin Adams Padres.jpg
    Austin Adams
    ARI Relief Pitcher #55
    Diamondbacks reassign RHP Adams, others
  • 8967.jpg
    Sam Clay
    Relief Pitcher #46
    Diamondbacks ink Sam Clay to minors contract
  • 8967.jpg
    Sam Clay
    Relief Pitcher #46
    Mets outright lefty Sam Clay to AAA Syracuse