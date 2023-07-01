 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants
Diamondbacks put right-hander Merrill Kelly on 15-day injured list, send Joe Mantiply to Triple-A
Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with right calf inflammation.
  • Austin Adams Padres.jpg
    Austin Adams
    ARI Relief Pitcher #55
    D-backs summon reliever Austin Adams on Saturday
  • Austin Adams Padres.jpg
    Austin Adams
    ARI Relief Pitcher #55
    Diamondbacks reassign RHP Adams, others
  • Austin Adams Padres.jpg
    Austin Adams
    ARI Relief Pitcher #55
    Diamondbacks sign Austin Adams to minors contract
  • Austin Adams Padres.jpg
    Austin Adams
    ARI Relief Pitcher #55
    Austin Adams refuses outright assignment Thursday
  • Austin Adams Padres.jpg
    Austin Adams
    ARI Relief Pitcher #55
    Austin Adams undergoes season-ending surgery
