Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Pickups of the Day: Olson's Opportunity
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Trevor
Richards

MLB: Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays
Catcher Alejandro Kirk activated off injured list by Blue Jays
Catcher Alejandro Kirk was activated from the 10-day injured list Thursday by the Toronto Blue Jays, who optioned catcher Tyler Heineman to Triple-A Buffalo.
    Trevor Richards
    TOR Starting Pitcher #33
    Trevor Richards goes three scoreless in start against Giants
    Trevor Richards
    TOR Starting Pitcher #33
    Trevor Richards fans seven as Blue Jays’ opener
    Trevor Richards
    TOR Starting Pitcher #33
    Trevor Richards to open for Blue Jays on Saturday
    Trevor Richards
    TOR Starting Pitcher #33
    Blue Jays avoid arbitration with RHP Richards
    Trevor Richards
    TOR Starting Pitcher #33
    Richards will start first game of doubleheader
Giants’ Conforto leaves after an inning because of a tight left hamstring
Struggling Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah allows 11 runs in first minor league game
Blue Jays OF Springer reaches 2nd place on career list with 55th leadoff home run
Alejandro Kirk put on injured list by Blue Jays with cut on hand
Luis Arraez goes 5 for 5 and lifts average to .400 as the Marlins rout the Blue Jays 11-0
Blue Jays cut pitcher Anthony Bass after latest anti-LGBTQ+ comments