ATHLETICS-DIAMOND-OSLO
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

nbc_golf_stevestrickerintv_230630.jpg
Stricker: Being at home comes with added pressure
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_230630.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Bieniemy’s opportunity, RB clause?
nbc_golf_bernhardlangerintv_230630.jpg
Langer’s ‘precise setup’ leads to 3-under Round 2

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Zach Logue

Zach
Logue

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down how he’s playing Austin Gomber’s outs prop versus the Detroit Tigers.
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Zach Logue HS.jpg
    Zach Logue
    DET Starting Pitcher #80
    Tigers call up LHP Zach Logue on Thursday
  • Zach Logue HS.jpg
    Zach Logue
    DET Starting Pitcher #80
    Tigers reassign Zach Logue to minor league camp
  • Zach Logue HS.jpg
    Zach Logue
    DET Starting Pitcher #80
    Logue sent outright to Triple-A by Tigers
  • Zach Logue HS.jpg
    Zach Logue
    DET Starting Pitcher #80
    Tigers designate lefty Zach Logue for assignment
  • Zach Logue HS.jpg
    Zach Logue
    DET Starting Pitcher #80
    Logue claimed off of waivers by Tigers from A’s
Pickups of the Day: Wade-ing Into the Waiver Pool
  • David Shovein
    ,
  • David Shovein
    ,
Tigers starter Matthew Boyd and reliever Will Vest leave early in Texas with discomfort
Skubal should be solid fantasy option upon return
Ohtani, Trout homer to lead Angels past Royals 5-2
Phillies ace Nola loses no-hitter in seventh, wins game 8-3 over Tigers
Tigers’ Riley Greene on injured list with left leg stress fracture