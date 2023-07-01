 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jonas Vingegaard
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
Strus_USA.jpg
NBA Free Agency Fantasy Winners and Losers
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
New Jersey Generals v Birmingham Stallions
USFL Championship Best Bets: Stallions vs Maulers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jonas Vingegaard
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
Strus_USA.jpg
NBA Free Agency Fantasy Winners and Losers
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
New Jersey Generals v Birmingham Stallions
USFL Championship Best Bets: Stallions vs Maulers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo
MLBCleveland GuardiansZach Plesac

Zach
Plesac

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Terry Francona is back managing the Cleveland Guardians on Friday following a health scare that led to him being hospitalized in Kansas City and missing three games.
  • Zach-Plesac.jpg
    Zach Plesac
    CLE Starting Pitcher #34
    Zach Plesac accepts outright assignment on Sunday
  • Zach-Plesac.jpg
    Zach Plesac
    CLE Starting Pitcher #34
    Zach Plesac designated for assignment Sunday
  • Zach-Plesac.jpg
    Zach Plesac
    CLE Starting Pitcher #34
    Zach Plesac delivers strong outing Friday at AAA
  • Zach-Plesac.jpg
    Zach Plesac
    CLE Starting Pitcher #34
    Guardians option RHP Zach Plesac to Triple-A
  • Peyton Battenfield.jpg
    Peyton Battenfield
    CLE Relief Pitcher #50
    Peyton Battenfield likely to start on Friday
Terry Francona returns but will not manage Guardians against Royals
MLB Best Bets, June 29: Royals vs Guardians, Taijuan Walker Props
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Guardians manager Terry Francona out of hospital, advised to rest after becoming ill before game
Guardians manager Terry Francona hospitalized after feeling ill before game against Royals
Guardians’ Triston McKenzie shut down with sprained elbow ligament
Guardians’ top pitching prospect Gavin Williams to make MLB debut against Athletics