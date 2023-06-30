 Skip navigation
MLBTexas RangersZak Kent

Zak
Kent

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout was elected to his 11th All-Game and four Texas Rangers were chosen by fans for the American League’s lineup for the July 11 game at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park.
  • Evan Carter
    Center Fielder #87
    Rangers reassign Evan Carter to minor league camp
  • Kent.jpg
    Zak Kent
    TEX Starting Pitcher #78
    Kent dealing with AC joint soreness
  • Kent.jpg
    Zak Kent
    TEX Starting Pitcher #78
    Rangers add righty Zak Kent to 40-man roster
