Live Updates: Los Angeles Coliseum

Follow along for live updates from the Los Angles Coliseum.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
SMX LA Coliseum 2023 Peristyle ramp.jpg

Align Media

LOS ANGELES, California - Playoff contenders Haiden Deegan in 250s and Chase Sexton in 450s set the pace in their first Qualification sessions.

Updates
Qualification
By
Dan Beaver
  

In the first practice session for the seeded 250 riders, Haiden Deegan topped the leaderboard over RJ Hampshire and Justin Cooper.

The other two championship contenders, Jo Shimoda was eighth and Hunter Lawrence 12th.

In the 450 seeded Qualification 1, Chase Sexton beat Jett Lawrence. If either of these riders win the race, they take the championship.

Adam Cianciarulo slots into third while the other most-likely championship contender Ken Roczen is fifth.
