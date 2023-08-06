Live updates from IndyCar on the streets of Nashville: McLaughlin on pole for Music City GP

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — The NTT IndyCar Series is racing on the streets of the Music City for its most chaotic and unpredictable race of the season. Tune in now for coverage on NBC and Peacock, or click here to stream online.

The first two editions of the Nashville street race each featured nine yellow flags and 69 of 160 laps run under caution. Marcus Ericsson won the inaugural race in 2021 despite making five pit stops after his car went airborne on Lap 5. Last year, Scott Dixon won in Nashville despite six pit stops after sustaining damage in a multicar incident.

Scott McLaughlin will start from the pole position for the second consecutive year. Click here for the starting lineup.

Follow along below for updates throughout Sunday.