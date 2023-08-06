 Skip navigation
Live updates from IndyCar on the streets of Nashville: McLaughlin on pole for Music City GP

Follow here for updates from the NTT IndyCar Series’ most unpredictable race of the season.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
Syndication: The Tennessean

NTT IndyCar Series driver Alex Palou (10) drives during qualifying for the Music City Grand Prix in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023.

Points leader Alex Palou will start fourth in the Music City Grand Prix (Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY Sports Images Network).

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — The NTT IndyCar Series is racing on the streets of the Music City for its most chaotic and unpredictable race of the season. Tune in now for coverage on NBC and Peacock, or click here to stream online.

The first two editions of the Nashville street race each featured nine yellow flags and 69 of 160 laps run under caution. Marcus Ericsson won the inaugural race in 2021 despite making five pit stops after his car went airborne on Lap 5. Last year, Scott Dixon won in Nashville despite six pit stops after sustaining damage in a multicar incident.

Scott McLaughlin will start from the pole position for the second consecutive year. Click here for the starting lineup.

Click here for all the details to watch IndyCar on NBC and Peacock this weekend.

Follow along below for updates throughout Sunday.

Updates
Chaos before the green flag
By
Nate Ryan
  

As expected, Nashville already is delivering on its reputation for unpredictability.

Will Power’s No. 12 Dallara-Chevrolet left the starting grid late after the defending series champion briefly lost his earbuds. After a frantic scramble, they were delivered in time for Power to rejoin the field before the green.

Power also got an extra lap to regain his composure when IndyCar then waved off the initial start.
Prerace storylines
By
Nate Ryan
  

—As usual, the focus is on the stars of the IndyCar Series entering the third annual Music City Grand Prix.

Namely, where will many of them be driving next season?

The landing spot of points leader Alex Palou apparently will determine the future of Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Marcus Ericsson and several other seats for the 2024 season.

—Palou enters Nashville with an 80-point lead with five races remaining in the season. It’s a comfortable margin for the 2021 series champion, but Josef Newgarden whittled it down significantly by sweeping Iowa Speedway two weeks ago.

—Managing the inevitable chaos will be a major factor today. Having a fast car is no guarantee of a strong finish, as previous pole-sitters Colton Herta and Scott McLaughlin learned the hard way.