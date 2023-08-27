Live IndyCar updates: Josef Newgarden goes for oval sweep of season at World Wide Technology Raceway

Josef Newgarden will be starting first in his bid to make NTT IndyCar Series history Sunday at World Wide Technology Raceway (3:30 p.m. ET, NBC and Peacock).

If he wins the Bommarito Automotive Group 500, the Team Penske star will become the first driver to win every oval race during a season with multiple oval tracks on the schedule. Newgarden already has won at Texas, Indianapolis and Iowa (twice) this year.

Newgarden will start first alongside Colton Herta despite Scott McLaughlin actually winning the pole position at the 1.25-mile oval. McLaughlin, Scott Dixon, Takuma Sato, Alex Palou, Kyle Kirkwood and Agustin Canapino each took nine-position starting grid penalties after qualifying because of the fifth engine change for their cars this season.

Broadcast coverage will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

