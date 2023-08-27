Live IndyCar updates: Josef Newgarden goes for oval sweep of season at World Wide Technology Raceway
The Team Penske driver is trying for a perfect 5 for 5 on the lefthand-turn circuit in 2023.
Josef Newgarden will be starting first in his bid to make NTT IndyCar Series history Sunday at World Wide Technology Raceway (3:30 p.m. ET, NBC and Peacock).
If he wins the Bommarito Automotive Group 500, the Team Penske star will become the first driver to win every oval race during a season with multiple oval tracks on the schedule. Newgarden already has won at Texas, Indianapolis and Iowa (twice) this year.
Newgarden will start first alongside Colton Herta despite Scott McLaughlin actually winning the pole position at the 1.25-mile oval. McLaughlin, Scott Dixon, Takuma Sato, Alex Palou, Kyle Kirkwood and Agustin Canapino each took nine-position starting grid penalties after qualifying because of the fifth engine change for their cars this season.
Click here for the starting lineup Sunday.
Follow along below for updates throughout Sunday during and after the race.
Here’s what to watch in the 15th race of the 2023 NTT IndyCar Series season:
—Championship points leader Alex Palou has a shot at clinching his second title today, but the Chip Ganassi Racing star will be starting 14th because of a nine-position grid penalty for an engine change.
—Pole-sitter Scott McLaughlin, Scott Dixon, Takuma Sato, Kyle Kirkwood and Agustin Canapino also took grid penalties for engine changes.
—Marcus Ericsson is in a backup car after crashing in practice with Will Power, who hit the wall after trying to avoid a spin by teammate McLaughlin.