Top News

ATHLETICS-WORLD-2023
Mary Moraa wins 800m, snaps Athing Mu’s streak at track and field worlds
clements_1920_czechmasters23_trophy.jpg
Clements wins first DPWT title as others improve Ryder Cup bids
oly_atw100_worlds_final_230821_1920x1080_2257000515544.jpg
2023 World Track and Field Championships Results

Top Clips

nbcs_petedouble_230827.jpg
Alonso rips double to left to tie score vs. Angels
nbc_pl_lowedown_230827.jpg
Lowe: PL might be ‘a walk in the park’ for City
nbc_pl_kloopintv_230827.jpg
Klopp reacts to Reds’ comeback win v. Newcastle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Live IndyCar updates: Josef Newgarden goes for oval sweep of season at World Wide Technology Raceway

The Team Penske driver is trying for a perfect 5 for 5 on the lefthand-turn circuit in 2023.

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden (2) signs autographs Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, ahead of the Gallagher Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Josef Newgarden has won the first four oval races in the 2023 IndyCar season (Kristin Enzor/For IndyStar / USA TODAY Sports Images Network).

Josef Newgarden will be starting first in his bid to make NTT IndyCar Series history Sunday at World Wide Technology Raceway (3:30 p.m. ET, NBC and Peacock).

If he wins the Bommarito Automotive Group 500, the Team Penske star will become the first driver to win every oval race during a season with multiple oval tracks on the schedule. Newgarden already has won at Texas, Indianapolis and Iowa (twice) this year.

Newgarden will start first alongside Colton Herta despite Scott McLaughlin actually winning the pole position at the 1.25-mile oval. McLaughlin, Scott Dixon, Takuma Sato, Alex Palou, Kyle Kirkwood and Agustin Canapino each took nine-position starting grid penalties after qualifying because of the fifth engine change for their cars this season.

Click here for the starting lineup Sunday. Broadcast coverage will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Follow along below for updates throughout Sunday during and after the race.

Updates
Prerace storylines at WWTR
By
Nate Ryan
  

Here’s what to watch in the 15th race of the 2023 NTT IndyCar Series season:

—Josef Newgarden is starting first in trying to become the first driver to sweep a season with multiple oval races. The Team Penske star already has won this year at Texas, Indianapolis and Iowa (twice).

—Championship points leader Alex Palou has a shot at clinching his second title today, but the Chip Ganassi Racing star will be starting 14th because of a nine-position grid penalty for an engine change.

—Pole-sitter Scott McLaughlin, Scott Dixon, Takuma Sato, Kyle Kirkwood and Agustin Canapino also took grid penalties for engine changes.

—Marcus Ericsson is in a backup car after crashing in practice with Will Power, who hit the wall after trying to avoid a spin by teammate McLaughlin.