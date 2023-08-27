Alex Palou among six IndyCar drivers hit with nine-place grid penalties for World Wide Technology Raceway

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

khang_1920_cpkcwomens23_d3_wave.jpg
Megan Khang builds three-shot lead in search of first LPGA Tour win
Fresno State Bulldogs defeated the Washington State Cougars 29-6 to win the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.
College Football Week 1 Best Bets: Fresno State vs Purdue
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Aer Lingus College Football Classic - Notre Dame v Navy
Highlights: Notre Dame 42, Navy 3 — Sam Hartman, Jaden Greathouse lead Irish in Ireland

Top Clips

nbc_pl_haalandgoal_230827.jpg
Haaland puts Man City in front of Sheffield United
nbc_pl_buravl_diabygoal_230827.jpg
Diaby fires Aston Villa 3-1 in front of Burnley
nbc_pl_buravl_fostergoal_230827.jpg
Foster reduces Burnley’s deficit to Aston Villa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

khang_1920_cpkcwomens23_d3_wave.jpg
Megan Khang builds three-shot lead in search of first LPGA Tour win
Fresno State Bulldogs defeated the Washington State Cougars 29-6 to win the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.
College Football Week 1 Best Bets: Fresno State vs Purdue
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Aer Lingus College Football Classic - Notre Dame v Navy
Highlights: Notre Dame 42, Navy 3 — Sam Hartman, Jaden Greathouse lead Irish in Ireland

Top Clips

nbc_pl_haalandgoal_230827.jpg
Haaland puts Man City in front of Sheffield United
nbc_pl_buravl_diabygoal_230827.jpg
Diaby fires Aston Villa 3-1 in front of Burnley
nbc_pl_buravl_fostergoal_230827.jpg
Foster reduces Burnley’s deficit to Aston Villa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Alex Palou among six IndyCar drivers hit with nine-place grid penalties for World Wide Technology Raceway

  
Published August 27, 2023 10:19 AM
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou (10) puts in his hearing protection Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, during practice for the Gallagher Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Alex Palou will start nine spots below where he qualifies at World Wide Technology Raceway (Kristin Enzor/For IndyStar / USA TODAY Sports Images Network).

Points leader Alex Palou received a nine-position grid penalty for today’s NTT IndyCar Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway.

The Chip Ganassi Racing star because the sixth IndyCar driver to receive the penalty for a fifth engine change this season, joining Scott McLaughlin, Scott Dixon, Takuma Sato, Kyle Kirkwood and Agustin Canapino.

The nine-position grid penalties will be assessed after qualifying, which will begin at 11 a.m. ET on Peacock after being postponed a day because of rain.

The race will begin on NBC and Peacock at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Palou leads Dixon by 104 points with thee races remaining this season. The 2021 series champion can clinch the championship on the 1.25-mile oval but will need to outperform his record at WWTR. Palou, who hast yet to win on an oval in IndyCar, has a best finish of ninth last year at the track.

Josef Newgarden, the only other driver mathematically eligible to win the title, wiil try to become the first driver in IndyCar history to sweep a season with multiple ovals after winning at Texas, Indianapolis and Iowa (twice) this year.