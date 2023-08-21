IndyCar at WWTR Gateway: How to watch on NBC, Peacock; start times; schedules; streaming

The NTT IndyCar Series will race its final oval of the 2023 season Sunday (3:30 p.m. ET, NBC and Peacock) with Josef Newgarden on the brink of perfection.

The Team Penske star has won five consecutive oval races dating to last year’s race at World Wide Technology Raceway Gateway. All four of Newgarden’s victories this year have been on ovals — Texas Motor Speedway, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the doubleheader at Iowa Speedway.

The two-time IndyCar Series champion also has a nearly three-year winning streak at WWTR with three consecutive victories. Scott Dixon’s Aug. 29, 2020 win was the most recent winner before Newgarden at the 1.25-mile oval.

Here are the details and start times for the IndyCar Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway Gateway (all times are ET):

INDYCAR BOMMARITO AUTOMOTIVE GROUP 500 START TIMES

TV: The broadcast will begin Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Leigh Diffey is the announcer with analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. Kevin Lee and Dillon Welch are the pit reporters. Click here for the full NBC Sports schedule for IndyCar in 2023.

Peacock also will be the streaming broadcast for both practices and qualifying and the race. Click here for more information about how to access Peacock.

POSTRACE SHOW ON PEACOCK: After the race’s conclusion, an exclusive postrace show will air on Peacock with driver interviews, postrace analysis and the podium presentation.

INDYCAR RADIO NETWORK: Mark Jaynes is the announcer with analyst Davey Hamilton; turn announcers Jake Query, Nick Yeoman and Michael Young; and pit reporters Alex Wollf, Joel Sebastianelli and Georgia Henneberry. The IndyCar and Indy NXT practice, qualifying and race sessions will air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the IndyCar app powered by NTT Data.

COMMAND TO START ENGINES: 3:30 p.m. ET

GREEN FLAG: 3:36 p.m. ET

RACE DISTANCE: The race is 260 laps (325 miles) on a 1.25-mile oval.

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 86 degrees at the green flag with a 6 percent chance of rain.

PRACTICE: Saturday, 11 a.m. ET (Peacock), 5 p.m. ET (Peacock).

QUALIFYING: Saturday, 2 p.m. ET (Peacock)

INDY NXT RACE: Saturday, 3:35 p.m., Peacock

INDYCAR BOMMARITO AUTOMOTIVE GROUP 500 WEEKEND SCHEDULE

(All times are ET)

Saturday, Aug. 26

9:55-10:40 a.m.: Indy NXT practice

11 a.m.-noon: IndyCar practice (Peacock)

12:45-1:30 p.m.: Indy NXT qualifying

2-3 p.m.: IndyCar qualifying (Peacock)

3:35-4:30 p.m.: Indy NXT race (Peacock)

5-6:45 p.m.: IndyCar practice (Peacock)

Sunday, Aug. 27

9-9:45 a.m.: Silver Crown practice

11:15-11:45 a.m.: Silver Crown qualifying

1:15-2:15 p.m.: Silver Crown race (80 laps/100 miles or 60 minutes)

3:30 p.m.: IndyCar Bommarito Automotive Group 500 (NBC, Peacock)

2023 SEASON RECAPS

ROUND 1: Marcus Ericsson wins wild opener in St. Petersburg

ROUND 2: Josef Newgarden wins Texas thriller over Pato O’Ward

ROUND 3: Kyle Kirkwood breaks through for first career IndyCar victory

ROUND 4: Scott McLaughlin outduels Romain Grosjean at Barber

ROUND 5: Alex Palou dominant in GMR Grand Prix

ROUND 6: Josef Newgarden wins first Indy 500 in 12th attempt

ROUND 7: Alex Palou wins from the pole in downtown Detroit

ROUND 8: Alex Palou rebounds from crash to win Road America

ROUND 9: Alex Palou charges to Mid-Ohio victory

ROUND 10: Christian Lundgaard earns first career victory in Toronto

ROUND 11: Josef Newgarden extends Iowa record with fifth victory

ROUND 12: Josef Newgarden completes sweep of Iowa weekend

ROUND 13: Kyle Kirkwood earns second street course victory

ROUND 14: Scott Dixon wins to keep streak intact

INDYCAR COVERAGE ON NBCSPORTS.COM

Chip Ganassi Racing, Arrow McLaren remain at odds on Alex Palou contract

Does the IndyCar 2024 driver market depend on Alex Palou?

Josef Newgarden vows revenge on lapped traffic: “I’m going to fence you”

Bobby Rahal opens up on going through “hell” in May

Team Penske tire changer Caitlyn Brown makes Indy 500 history

Inside Team Penske’s bid to win another Indy 500 for “The Captain”

Annual photo shows women having an impact on Indy 500 results

Roger Penske feeling hale at another Indy 500 as Indianapolis Motor Speedway owner

Honda needed 45 seconds to approve Graham Rahal racing a Chevy at Indy

A.J. Foyt takes refuge at Indy 500 while weathering grief of wife’s death

Gordon Johncock: The most unassuming Indy 500 legend

Alex Palou on his Indy 500 pole, multitasking at 224 mph and a Chip Ganassi surprise

Marcus Ericsson, engineer Brad Goldberg have ties that run very deep

IndyCar got its ‘old’ Texas back, but will the series keep its breathtaking racing?

How Arrow McLaren staffed up for its third car in a limited employee pool

New competition elements for 2023 include an alternate oval tire

Indy 500 will be Tony Kanaan’s final race

IndyCar drivers say Thermal Club could host a race

IndyCar team owners weigh in on marketing plans, double points

Alexander Rossi fitting in well at McLaren

Phoenix takes flight: Romain Grosjean enjoying the pilot’s life

Helio Castroneves says 2023 season is “huge” for IndyCar future

How Sting Ray Robb got that name

Kyle Larson having impact on future McLaren teammates

Simon Pagenaud on why he likes teasing former teammate Josef Newgarden

HOW TO WATCH INDYCAR IN 2023: Full NBC Sports schedule