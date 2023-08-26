 Skip navigation
Rain forces revised IndyCar practice, qualifying schedule at World Wide Technology Raceway

  
Published August 26, 2023 07:29 PM
Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Saturday_ August 26_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m91358.jpg

Rain scuttled the NTT IndyCar Series schedule Saturday (Joe Skibinski/Penske Entertainment).

A deluge that lasted for much of Saturday morning and afternoon forced the NTT IndyCar Series to reshuffle its schedule at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Cars will hit the track at 7:45 p.m. ET for the first practice (which originally was scheduled for 11 a.m. ET). The session will be extended until 9:25 p.m. ET (including 20 minutes of high-line practice). The IndyCar practice will be streamed live on Peacock.

Qualifying will be moved to 11 a.m. ET Sunday and also will be shown on Peacock. Race coverage will begin as scheduled at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Click here for full schedule, start time and streaming information.