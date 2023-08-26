Rain forces revised IndyCar practice, qualifying schedule at World Wide Technology Raceway

A deluge that lasted for much of Saturday morning and afternoon forced the NTT IndyCar Series to reshuffle its schedule at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Cars will hit the track at 7:45 p.m. ET for the first practice (which originally was scheduled for 11 a.m. ET). The session will be extended until 9:25 p.m. ET (including 20 minutes of high-line practice). The IndyCar practice will be streamed live on Peacock.

Qualifying will be moved to 11 a.m. ET Sunday and also will be shown on Peacock. Race coverage will begin as scheduled at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Click here for full schedule, start time and streaming information.