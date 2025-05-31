 Skip navigation
Mao Saigo, U.S. Women's Open
Mao Saigo, seeking second major win of the season, leads Nelly Korda and Co. by three at U.S. Women's Open
U.S. Women's Open Presented By Ally 2025 - Round Two
Amari Avery in U.S. Women's Open contention using Gabriela Ruffels' clubs
WNBA: Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky
Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers to miss at least 2 games while in WNBA's concussion protocol

nbc_golf_hardhillscourse_250530.jpg
Erin Hills has been a 'grueling test' at USWO
korda_site.jpg
5 under Friday has Korda in position for weekend
nbc_golf_usword2_250530.jpg
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women's Open, Round 2

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Mao Saigo, U.S. Women's Open
Mao Saigo, seeking second major win of the season, leads Nelly Korda and Co. by three at U.S. Women’s Open
U.S. Women's Open Presented By Ally 2025 - Round Two
Amari Avery in U.S. Women’s Open contention using Gabriela Ruffels’ clubs
WNBA: Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky
Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers to miss at least 2 games while in WNBA’s concussion protocol

nbc_golf_hardhillscourse_250530.jpg
Erin Hills has been a ‘grueling test’ at USWO
korda_site.jpg
5 under Friday has Korda in position for weekend
nbc_golf_usword2_250530.jpg
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, Round 2

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2025 IMSA Detroit starting lineup: Acura sweeps front row in taking first pole of season

  
Published May 30, 2025 09:29 PM

Acura swept the front row for the Chevrolet Detroit Sports Car Classic, breaking BMW’s pole streak to start the 2025 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season.

Nick Yelloly claimed the pole on the streets of downtown Detroit with a 1 minute, 5.762-second lap in the No. 93 Acura Meyer Shank Racing ARX-06. Tom Blomqvist qualified second in the No. 60 Acura ARX-06 for the 100-minute race on the 1.645-mile layout.

“Pole is the best place to start at any street circuit; it usually makes your life quite a bit easier,” Yelloly said. “Super happy to get my first pole in IMSA. We’ve been working very hard as a team to make sure we get everything right, chipping away week after week. We go from strength to strength every weekend, and it just keeps getting better and better.

STARTING GRIDS: Click here for the Detroit starting lineup l Lineup by row l Lineup by car number

“At a street circuit, you can’t just bang in one lap, because you’ll probably make a mistake. You kind of need to edge closer to the limit. I knew I’d done a relatively good lap already and knew I had two laps to go at the end. I put it, let’s say, all on the line and rubbed the wall a few times, but it was just enough to get that pole.”
Yelloly nabs first-career IMSA GTP pole in Detroit
Two clean laps was all Nick Yelloly needed to claim his first-career IMSA pole on the streets of Detroit, leaving everything on the table in his run that resulted in a front-row sweep for Meyer Shank Racing.

Meyer Shank Racing earned its first IMSA pole position since July 2023 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park and its first front row sweep since the 2008 Rolex 24 at Daytona.

BMW M Team RLL took the second row with Sheldon van der Linde in the No. 25 BMW M Hybrid V8 and Dries Vanthoor, who had captured the first four pole positions this year in the No. 24 BMW.

Porsche Penske Motorsport, which has won the first four races this season with its 963s in Grand Touring Prototype, swept the third row with the No. 6 in fifth and the No. 7 in sixth.

In the GTD Pro category, the Ford Multimatic Motorsports Mustang GT3s swept the front row with Seb Priaulx putting the No. 64 Ford Mustang GT3 in the top starting spot with a lap of 1 minute, 10.922 seconds. Teammate Christopher Mies qualified second, 0.329 seconds behind.

DETROIT QUALIFYING ROUNDUP

Starting lineup
Lineup by row
Lineup by car number
Results
Results by class
Fastest lap by driver
Fastest lap by driver after qualifying
Fastest lap by driver and class after qualifying
Best sector times
Fastest lap sequence
Time cards
Weather report

PRACTICE RESULTS: Session I l Session II