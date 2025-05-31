2025 IMSA Detroit starting lineup: Acura sweeps front row in taking first pole of season
Acura swept the front row for the Chevrolet Detroit Sports Car Classic, breaking BMW’s pole streak to start the 2025 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season.
Nick Yelloly claimed the pole on the streets of downtown Detroit with a 1 minute, 5.762-second lap in the No. 93 Acura Meyer Shank Racing ARX-06. Tom Blomqvist qualified second in the No. 60 Acura ARX-06 for the 100-minute race on the 1.645-mile layout.
“Pole is the best place to start at any street circuit; it usually makes your life quite a bit easier,” Yelloly said. “Super happy to get my first pole in IMSA. We’ve been working very hard as a team to make sure we get everything right, chipping away week after week. We go from strength to strength every weekend, and it just keeps getting better and better.
STARTING GRIDS: Click here for the Detroit starting lineup l Lineup by row l Lineup by car number
“At a street circuit, you can’t just bang in one lap, because you’ll probably make a mistake. You kind of need to edge closer to the limit. I knew I’d done a relatively good lap already and knew I had two laps to go at the end. I put it, let’s say, all on the line and rubbed the wall a few times, but it was just enough to get that pole.”
Meyer Shank Racing earned its first IMSA pole position since July 2023 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park and its first front row sweep since the 2008 Rolex 24 at Daytona.
BMW M Team RLL took the second row with Sheldon van der Linde in the No. 25 BMW M Hybrid V8 and Dries Vanthoor, who had captured the first four pole positions this year in the No. 24 BMW.
Porsche Penske Motorsport, which has won the first four races this season with its 963s in Grand Touring Prototype, swept the third row with the No. 6 in fifth and the No. 7 in sixth.
In the GTD Pro category, the Ford Multimatic Motorsports Mustang GT3s swept the front row with Seb Priaulx putting the No. 64 Ford Mustang GT3 in the top starting spot with a lap of 1 minute, 10.922 seconds. Teammate Christopher Mies qualified second, 0.329 seconds behind.
DETROIT QUALIFYING ROUNDUP
Starting lineup
Lineup by row
Lineup by car number
Results
Results by class
Fastest lap by driver
Fastest lap by driver after qualifying
Fastest lap by driver and class after qualifying
Best sector times
Fastest lap sequence
Time cards
Weather report
PRACTICE RESULTS: Session I l Session II