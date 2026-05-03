2026 IMSA Laguna Seca starting lineup: Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac on pole

Louis Deletraz put Wayne Taylor Racing on the pole position at WeatherTech Laguna Raceway, turning a lap inn 1 minute, 13.221 seconds to qualify first in the No. 40 Cadillac V-Series.R for the IMSA StubHub Monterey SportsCar Championship.

The two-hour, 40-minute race will take place Sunday at 4:10 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Jack Aitken qualified second to complete a Cadillac sweep of the front row, turning a 1:13.501 lap in the No. 31 V-Series.R.

“Obviously it’s awesome to get the Mole, especially at a track like this where overtaking is really hard,” Deletraz said after his third pole in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

STARTING GRIDS: Starting lineup l Lineup by row l Lineup by car number

“A big thank you to Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing, because I feel we have really improved a lot in the last six months. The car has been consistently strong, and I think today was a good reward for everyone, putting it on pole.”

Nick Yelloly qualified third in the No. 93 Acura Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-06 (1:13.696), followed by Dries Vanthoor in the No. 24 BMW M Team WRT BMW M Hybrid V8 (1:13.735).

Porsche Penske Motorsport, which has dominated the Grand Touring Prototype points this season, had an off day and qualified eighth and ninth. PPM’s No. 6 963s has won the past two seasons at Laguna Seca.

Wayne Taylor Racing is seeking its first win since June 2024 and has been winless since returning to Cadillac from Acura last year.

Here are the pole-sitters in other categories for the endurance race classic on the 11-turn, 2.238-mile road course in Monterey, California.:

GTD Pro: Jack Hawksworth, No. 14 Vasser Sullivan Racing Lexus RC F GT3, 1 minute, 21.228 seconds (99.187 mph)

GTD: Lorenzo Patrese, No. 34 Conquest Racing Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO, 1 minute, 21.441 (98.927 mph),

Laguna Seca qualifying roundup

Starting lineup

Lineup by row

Lineup by car number

Results

Results by class

Fastest lap by driver

Fastest lap by driver after qualifying

Fastest lap by driver and class after qualifying

Best sector times

Fastest lap sequence

Time cards

Flag analysis witth race control messages

Weather

