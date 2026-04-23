5.11 partners with Pro Motocross as title sponsor of the RedBud National

MX Sports Pro Racing announced that purpose-built apparel designer, 5.11, will extend its relationship into the Pro Motocross series. The relationship with the outdoor series will be highlighted by title sponsorship of the RedBud National in Buchanan, Michigan.

“We’re excited to welcome a globally celebrated and esteemed company like 5.11 as one of the newest partners of the Pro Motocross Championship,” said Carrie Coombs Russell, CEO, MX Sports Pro Racing. “They are a proven brand that produces proven products able to stand up to the demands of physically intensive occupations, like those that make up the fabric of American motocross. That makes 5.11 an ideal choice of workwear within our paddock and for our enthusiast-driven fanbase.”

The 5.11 brand has already activated sponsorship in the Monster Energy Supercross season.

The RedBud National is held annually on the Fourth of July weekend, and has long been one of the most popular races on the Motocross calendar.

Founded in 2003, the brand’s unique name was created from the most competitive decimal system used in climbing at Yosemite National Park when the company was founded. As an iconic outdoor brand, it fits well with the Pro Motocross Championship, which features some of the most intense dirt bike racing around.

To commemorate its partnership, 5.11 will create custom limited-edition collectible patches for all 11 races of the outdoor campaign.

