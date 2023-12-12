 Skip navigation
IndyCar champion Alex Palou will be sponsored by DHL Express

  • By
  • NBCSports.com Staff,
  • By
  • NBCSports.com Staff
  
Published December 12, 2023 09:07 AM
IndyCar: Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey

Sep 10, 2023; Salinas, California, USA; Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou (10) of Spain speaks following his Indycar series victory at the Grand Prix of Monterey at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images Network

Defending IndyCar Series champion Alex Palou will have a new primary sponsor with DHL Express in a multyear deal starting with the 2024 season, Chip Ganassi Racing announced.

Starting with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg season opener March 10, Palou’s No. 10 Dallara-Honda will carry the colors of the global shipping and logistics company that previously was a longtime sponsor of Andretti Global.

“I am extremely proud to welcome DHL to the Chip Ganassi Racing family,” team owner Chip Ganassi said in a release. “It is an honor to partner with an organization that shares our fundamental values of teamwork, growth, responsibility and the pursuit of excellence. Together, we are committed to embodying those values both on and off the racetrack. I am looking forward to Alex and the No. 10 team defending their 2023 title with DHL on board. The road ahead holds great promise and potential, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Palou has won two of the past three NTT IndyCar Series championships. He re-signed a multiyear contract with Ganassi after a complicated and lengthy dispute that led to litigation (which is ongoing with McLaren Racing).

“It’s super exciting to announce our new partnership with DHL, a global leader in logistics. Representing such a successful and widely recognized brand is a true honor,” Palou said in a release. “Their iconic yellow and red colors not only stand out, but they also remind me of my native Spain’s colors. As our team looks back at our remarkable success last year, we are eager to carry that momentum forward and aim for a third title with the support of DHL. I am especially thrilled to hit the ground running alongside the dedicated men and women of our 10-car crew in 2024.”

DHL had sponsored Romain Grosjean the past two seasons after a long run with Ryan Hunter-Reay that included the 2012 championship.

Founded in 1969, DHL was established as a courier service that delivered clearance documents between San Francisco and Honolulu by air, so they would arrive at Customs before the freight itself. Today, DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry and one of the most international companies, with about 395,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Chip Ganassi Racing, an organization that has a rich history of success, deeply rooted in principles shared by DHL, such as a commitment to supporting the communities we call home, and the relentless pursuit of excellence by investing in our people who embody speed, passion, and dedication,” said Mike Parra, CEO of DHL Express Americas and Head of Global Sponsorships. “As we sponsor this winning motorsports team with Alex Palou behind the wheel, we look forward to many winning moments both on and off the track in the months and years to come.”