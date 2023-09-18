Chip Ganassi Racing will expand to five cars, adding Kyffin Simpson to 2024 IndyCar lineup

Chip Ganassi Racing will add a fifth full-time car for the 2024 NTT IndyCar Series season, adding Kyffin Simpson to its lineup

Simpson was hired as a CGR development driver in May 2022 and has raced the past two seasons in the Indy NXT Series, registering podiums at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (second) and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course (third) while finishing 10th in the 2023 points standings.

The Cayman Islands native will turn 19 next month, making him the youngest driver on the IndyCar grid next year.

Simpson currently is leading the LMP2 points standings in the European Le Mans Series and also has an LMP2 class victory this season in the Twelve Hours of Sebring.

“It’s been incredible working with Chip Ganassi Racing as their development driver over the last couple years, and I’ve been able to learn so much. I am very excited to be making the next step to IndyCar with this team,” Simpson said in a release. “I had a great time at the test, and I can’t wait to get back in the car. It’s been my dream to race in the NTT IndyCar Series, and it’s an honor to make it happen now with one of the best teams in the series. I’m really looking forward to working more closely with the entire team and the drivers. I want to give all the glory to God, and I also want to thank Chip and Mike for giving me this opportunity, Ridgeline Lubricants and The American Legion for their support, and of course my family.”

Simpson made his IndyCar test debut in January at Sebring. He will join a lineup that also includes six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon, two-time (and reigning) champion Alex Palou, 2023 rookie of the year Marcus Armstrong and 2022 Indy NXT champion Linus Lundqvist.

“We welcome Kyffin as a teammate to our IndyCar program,” managing director Mike Hull said in a release. “He has been integrated into a Chip Ganassi Racing multiyear defined development program which now provides the opportunity at open-wheel’s highest level. He has already tested an IndyCar with more to follow as an Indy NXT graduate. In addition, he is already a proven winner in IMSA at the 12 Hours of Sebring in LMP2 and on an LMP2 global stage in the ASLM and ELMS series.”

Simpson also won the 2021 Formula Regional Americas Championship with seven victories, two pole positions and 13 podiums.

