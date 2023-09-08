David Malukas will join Arrow McLaren lineup in 2024

David Malukas has joined Arrow McLaren on a multiyear deal, filling the seat that had been slated for two-time NTT IndyCar Series champion Alex Palou before he elected to remain at Chip Ganassi Racing.

Malukas, 21, is in his second season at Dale Coyne Racing with HMD, scoring two podium finishes (both at World Wide Technology Raceway, a second last year and a third last month). He was the runner-up to Kyle Kirkwood in the 2021 Indy NXT Series.

“I can’t wait to race in papaya next season,” Malukas, who will be teamed with Pato O’Ward and Alexander Rossi, said in a release. “Arrow McLaren has been a threat to the top contenders all season long, and I’m excited join the team and see what their Chevrolets can do. Pato and Alexander both know what it takes to win, so it will be fun racing alongside them and learning from them as well.”

Said Arrow McLaren racing director Gavin Ward: “We’ve been extremely impressed with how quickly David has gotten up to speed in the NTT IndyCar Series. At 21, he’s already one of the strongest oval racers in the field and his competitiveness on road and street courses has been steadily improving. That speed combined with an excellent attitude and work ethic makes us thrilled to have him join the team.”

Malukas will replace the departing Felix Rosenqvist, who has been announced at Meyer Shank Racing for next year. McLaren had expected Palou to join its organization and has filed a lawsuit against the two-time champion after he told the team last month that he would remain at Ganassi.

“David is an up and comer in the NTT IndyCar Series, and based on what we’ve seen from him so far in his first two seasons, I’m confident there’s a lot of talent we can extract from him through the resources we have at Arrow McLaren,” McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown said. “Beyond what he can do on a racetrack, he’s got a great personality, and we’re excited to welcome him to the McLaren Racing family.”