French language broadcast added to SuperMotocross Video Pass in 2025

The SMX League’s SuperMotocross Video Pass will add French language coverage in 2025 with former racer Maxime Martin providing play-by-play coverage and Sébastien Tortelli, Marvin Musquin, and David Vuillemin providing expert commentary.

The French coverage comes after the successful addition of Spanish language coverage in 2023 and 2024 provided by Edgar Lopez and Tommy Rios. The Spanish language coverage will continue in 2025.

Currently 74 million people speak French as a first language with another 238 speaking it as a second language. Spanish is the primary language of 486 million people with another 74 million speaking it as an additional language. Combined, French and Spanish is the first or second language of 872 million people.

SuperMotocross Video Pass is available in every country outside the United States, live and on-demand, in English, Spanish and now French.

Martin has been a longtime sport’s announcer, taking on play-by-play and hosting duties for events like the Paris Supercross, Nitro Circus, and Freestyle Motocross.

Tortelli, known for his impressive 2000 Pro Motocross season where he finished second in the premier class to Ricky Carmichael, will serve as an analyst on the program.

Musquin, who made his last Supercross start in the first Anaheim race of 2023 and Vuillemin, noted for his 2002 Supercross runner-up finish to Ricky Carmichael, will also rotate as analysts.

Additionally, Feld confirmed Leigh Diffey, Jason Weigandt, Ricky Carmichael, and James Stewart will return to the booth for English language coverage. English is the primary or additional language of 1.5 billion people.

Race Day Live will continue to cover all 28 races of the SMX World Championship series and post-season in 2025 as pre race coverage.

Justin Brayton returns as host for all 17 rounds of Supercross alongside Adam Cianciarulo who will join the team full-time after taking part in select rounds in 2024 following his retirement from racing.

Steven Scott (Lurch), Haley Shanley, and Katie Osborne will be pit and trackside reporters.

Domestically, Peacock remains the home for the entire SMX World Championship Series, inclusive of 17 rounds of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, 11 Pro Motocross, and the three-race SuperMotocross Championship series.

