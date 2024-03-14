 Skip navigation
How to watch 12 Hours of Sebring: TV info, start time and daily schedule

  
Published March 14, 2024 07:00 AM

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship returns to Florida this weekend for the second event of the season, the 12 Hours of Sebring.

Fifty-eight entries will qualify Friday ahead of Saturday’s endurance race. This includes returning Sebring champions (GTP) Pipo Derani and Jack Aitken. They will share the No. 31 Whelen Cadillac Racing entry with Tom Blomqvist.

Alexander Sims was the third driver in the No. 31 last season at Sebring but he will be in the No. 3 Corvette Racing entry with Antonio Garcia and Daniel Juncadella.

Here are the start times, daily schedule and TV info for the IMSA Sports Car Weekend at Sebring International Raceway:

IMSA Sebring start times, schedule, TV info:

  • WHEN: Saturday, 9:40 a.m. EDT (IMSA TV, USA, Peacock)
  • RACE DISTANCE: 12 hours on the 17-turn, 3.741-mile road course
  • FORECAST: WeatherUnderground: Mostly cloudy skies with a high of 89 degrees and an 8% chance of rain.
  • QUALIFYING: Friday, 12:15 p.m. EDT (Peacock, IMSA.com/TVLive)
  • ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 58 cars entered over four divisions (GTP, LMP2, GTD Pro, GTD) for the race weekend.

Race broadcast:

12 Hours of Sebring daily schedule

Thursday, March 14

(All times EDT)

On-track activity

  • 8 - 9 a.m. — Michelin Pilot Challenge practice No. 2
  • 9:15 - 9:45 a.m. — Porsche Carrera Cup qualifying
  • 10:05 - 11:35 a.m. — WeatherTech Championship practice No. 1
  • 11:55 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. — Lamborghini Super Trofeo qualifying
  • 1:05 - 1:50 p.m. — Mazda MX-5 Cup race No. 1 (IMSA TV)
  • 2:10 - 2:45 p.m. — Michelin Pilot Challenge qualifying
  • 3:05 - 4:35 p.m. — WeatherTech Championship practice No. 2
  • 4:55 - 5:35 p.m. — Porsche Carrera Cup race No. 1 (IMSA TV, Peacock)
  • 5:50 - 6:45 p.m. — Lamborghini Super Trofeo race No. 1
  • 7:45 - 9:15 p.m. — WeatherTech Championship practice No. 3

Friday, March 15

(All times EDT)

On-track activity

Saturday, March 16

(All times EDT)

On-track activity