IMSA Road America results, points: BMW Team RLL takes first win of season in top-two sweep

  
Published August 3, 2025 06:33 PM

BMW M Team RLL found the execution that it’s been missing, earning its first IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship victory this season on a strategy call at Road America.

With one hour remaining, Team RLL pitted its pair of BMW M Hybrid V8s and then capitalized when the fifth caution flew several minutes later.

The No. 24 BMW M Team RLL of Phillip Eng and Dries Vanthoor inherited the lead and scored the victory over its No. 25 teammate car of Marco Wittmann and Sheldon van der Linde.

IMSA ROAD AMERICA RESULTS: Click here for overall l By class

It marked the second 1-2 finish in the Grand Touring Prototype category for BMW, which will be splitting from Team RLL after this year, but the manufacturer is expected to remain in IMSA’s top division.

“The team did a strategic masterclass boxing us on a very early window,” Eng said.

It’s the 24th class victory for Team RLL and its third in GTP. The team opened the 2025 season with four consecutive poles by the No. 24 in the premier hybrid class, but misfortune and mistakes kept the team out of victory lane.

“It’s been such a difficult, weird season with a lot of highlights but a lot of lows for us as well for sure,” Vanthoor said. “We never gave up. We had a very bad stop (early in the Road America race), but the car was amazing today. Philipp did a great job. We knew we had to take risks because we were last. Sometimes those don’t work out, but today it did.
Highlights: IMSA Motul SportsCar Grand Prix
Relive all of the action from the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship's Motul SportsCar Grand Prix at Road America.

“Super happy to finally get a win. Many poles but not a win so glad to bring it home today.”

The No. 93 Acura Meyer Shank Racing ARX-06, which was aiming for a third consecutive victory, finished third after starting from the pole position.

The Road America winners in other categories:
Cameron celebrates LMP2 Road America win with son
Dane Cameron calls his team's Road America win "perfect" and now leaves with the unofficial points lead, and he shares an emotional moment with his son after the victory.

LMP2: No. 99 AO Racing ORECA LMP2 07 with co-drivers Dane Cameron and PJ Hyett. It’s the second consecutive victory for the team, which moved into the championship lead by 107 points. It’s AO Racing’s fifth IMSA class win this season (Sebring in GTD Pro, GTD in Long Beach, GTD Pro in Laguna Seca and LMP2 at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park).
Verhagen joins Snow with IMSA win at Road America
Neil Verhagen celebrates his first IMSA win with teammate Madison Snow despite many "nervous" moments throughout the race.

GTD Pro: No. 1 Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 GT3 EVO with co-drivers Madison Snow and Neil Verhagen. It’s the second IMSA class win this year for Paul Miller Racing, which won at Watkins Glen with its No. 48 car. In the championship standings, Corvette drivers Antonio Garcia and Alexander Sims lead by 30 points.
'What a race:' Koch, Triarsi relish GTD win
For Kenton Koch, Road America was "a hoot," and a GTD win for he and Onofrio Triarsi at Road America is "the best feeling in the world."

GTD: No. 021 Triarsi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3 with co-drivers Kenton Koch and Onofrio Triarsi. It’s the first IMSA class win for the team, whose previous best finish was fourth four times.

IMSA ROAD AMERICA RESULTS

Race results
Results by class
Fastest laps by driver
Fastest laps by driver after race (over the weekend)
Fastest laps by driver and class after race
Lap chart
Best sector times
Leader sequence
Race distance and average speed
Fastest lap sequence
Race analysis by lap
Stint analysis
Time cards
Pit stop time cards
Flag analysis
Weather report

NEXT RACE

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will race with the GTD Pro and GTD categories Sunday, Aug. 24 at Virginia International Raceway (2 p.m. ET, Peacock).