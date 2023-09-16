IMSA starting lineup grid for Indianapolis Motor Speedway: Porsche Penske Motorsport takes top two spots

Porsche Penske Motorsport capitalized on home-field advantage in qualifying for the first IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in nearly 10 years.

Matt Campbell, who co-drives the No. 7 963 with Felipe Nasr, captured the pole position for the Battle on the Bricks, and teammate Mathieu Jaminet took the second starting spot for Sunday’s two-hour, 40-minute race at the track owned by Roger Penske, also the team owner of the Grand Touring Prototype cars on the front row.

“We want to perform well at home and put on a good show,” Campbell told the IMSA Wire Service after turning a 1 minute, 13.672-second lap on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course. “Obviously at such an event, with Roger owning the circuit, we have a lot of supporters and sponsors along as well.”

Jaminet turned a 1:13.824 in the No. 6 that he co-drives with Nick Tandy.

“We’re not necessarily shining in one (sector) at the moment,” Campbell said. “I think we can just really put together a lap quite well, whereas with everyone else we’ve seen a lot of mistakes in practice with brake-locking and running off track. We have as well, but I feel like a lot less as some of the other competitors.”

Here are the pole-sitters in other categories for the two-hour, 40-minute race on the 14-turn, 4.048-mile road course:

LMP2: Ben Keating, No. 52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA LMP2 07, 1:17.950

LMP3: Bijoy Garg, No. 29 Jr III Racing Ligier JS P320, 1:20.513

GTD PRO: Klaus Bachler, No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R, 1:23.140

GTD: Madison Snow, No. 1 Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 GT3, 1:23.075

