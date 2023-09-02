IndyCar Portland starting lineup: Graham Rahal on pole for second consecutive road course

Graham Rahal captured the pole position for the second consecutive road course in the NTT IndyCar Series, leading the starting lineup for the BitNile.com Grand Prix of Portland.

It’s the second pole in three races for Rahal, who qualified first last month at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course — his first pole position since the 2017 season.

“It’s nice to have two poles at the end of the year,” Rahal told NBC Sports’ Dillon Welch. “Everyone has pushed so hard to get our team back to this point, it’s nice to have two poles at the end of the year. Hopefully we can finish this deal off. That’d be pretty sweet.”

Rahal, who finished second Aug. 13 to Scott Dixon at Indy, is seeking his first victory since June 2017 when he swept the weekend in Detroit.

“I feel our race car is better than our qualifying car,” said Rahal, who edged Scott McLaughlin by less than 4 hundredths of a second. “It felt really good to put that lap in, and be able to get the pole. From here on forward, hopefully we’ll have good stops, and the strategy is straightforward. We’ll see what happens. Certainly a great day for us.”

Colton Herta qualified third, followed by Dixon, Alex Palou and Pato O’Ward.

Palou is aiming to clinch his second championship Sunday if he can finish at least 54 points ahead of Dixon, his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate.

Here’s the IndyCar starting lineup for Sunday’s BitNile.com Grand Prix of Portland on a 12-turn, 1.964-mile road course in Oregon (qualifying position, car number in parentheses, driver, engine, time and speed):

ROW 1

1. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 58.3195 seconds

2. (3) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 58.3525

ROW 2

3. (26) Colton Herta, Honda, 58.4576

4. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 58.5803

ROW 3

5. (10) Alex Palou, Honda, 58.6492

6. (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 58.6737

ROW 4

7. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 58.3779

8. (77) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 58.4973

ROW 5

9. (7) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 58.5023

10. (8) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 58.5479

ROW 6

11. (6) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 59.3053

12. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, no time

ROW 7

13. (21) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 58.3240

14. (11) Marcus Armstrong, Honda, 58.6652

ROW 8

15. (28) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 58.3522

16. (27) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 58.6835

ROW 9

17. (45) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 58.3678

18. (30) Juri Vips, Honda, 58.7454

ROW 10

19. (78) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, 58.7753

20. (29) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 58.6748

ROW 11

21. (06) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 58.8006

22. (14) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 59.0633

ROW 12

23. (18) David Malukas, Honda, 58.9016

24. (51) Sting Ray Robb, Honda, 59.2642

ROW 13

25. (55) Benjamin Pedersen, Chevrolet, 59.2175

26. (20) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Chevrolet, 58.6529*

ROW 14

27. (60) Tom Blomqvist, Honda, 59.4364

*—Six-position penalty for engine change

