IndyCar at Portland: How to watch on NBC, Peacock; start times; schedules

The NTT IndyCar Series has reached the West Coast for its two-week closing stretch to end the 2023 season, starting with Sunday’s BitNile.com Grand Prix of Portland.

Championship leader Alex Palou enters the race with a 74-point lead over Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Scott Dixon, who shaved 27 points off the margin with his second consecutive victory Sunday. With the elimination of Josef Newgarden at World Wide Technology Raceway, the title will belong to Ganassi for the third time in four years.

Palou won his first title in 2021, and Dixon won his sixth in ’20. Palou will clinch his second championship if he can maintain a 54-point lead after Portland.

With several rides still unconfirmed for the 2024 season, there were two driver changes announced for Portland and the Sept. 11 season finale at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

Tom Blomqvist, who is moving full time to IndyCar with Meyer Shank Racing next year, will replace Simon Pagenaud (who continues his recovering from his July 1 practice crash at Mid-Ohio) in the No. 60 Dallara-Honda. Juri Vips will make his IndyCar debut at Portland in the No. 30 Dallara-Honda of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

Scott McLaughlin is the defending winner at Portland.

Here are the details and start times for the IndyCar BitNile.com Grand Prix of Portland (all times are ET):

INDYCAR BITNILE.COM GRAND PRIX OF PORTLAND START TIMES

TV: The broadcast will begin Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Leigh Diffey is the announcer with analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. Kevin Lee and Dillon Welch are the pit reporters. Click here for the full NBC Sports schedule for IndyCar in 2023.

Peacock also will be the streaming broadcast for both practices and qualifying and the race. Click here for more information about how to access Peacock.

POSTRACE SHOW ON PEACOCK: After the race’s conclusion, an exclusive postrace show will air on Peacock with driver interviews, postrace analysis and the podium presentation.

INDYCAR RADIO NETWORK: Mark Jaynes is the announcer with analyst Davey Hamilton; turn announcers Jake Query, Nick Yeoman and Michael Young; and pit reporters Alex Wollf, Joel Sebastianelli and Georgia Henneberry. The IndyCar and Indy NXT practice, qualifying and race sessions will air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the IndyCar app powered by NTT Data.

COMMAND TO START ENGINES: 3:23 p.m. ET

GREEN FLAG: 3:30 p.m. ET

RACE DISTANCE: The race is 110 laps (216.04 miles) on a 12-turn, 1.964-mile road course in Portland, Oregon.

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 66 degrees at the green flag with an 11 percent chance of rain.

PRACTICE: Friday, 6 p.m. ET (Peacock), Saturday noon ET (Peacock), 8:15 p.m. ET (Peacock)

QUALIFYING: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (Peacock),

INDY NXT RACE: Sunday, 1:20 p.m., Peacock

INDYCAR BITNILE.COM GRAND PRIX OF PORTLAND WEEKEND SCHEDULE

(All times are ET)

Thursday, Aug. 31

3-4 p.m.: USF2000 test

4:15-5:15 p.m.: USF Pro 2000 test

5:30-6:30 p.m.: USF2000 test

6:45-7:45 p.m.: USF Pro 2000 test

8-9 p.m.: Track walk

Friday, Sept. 1

Noon-12:30 p.m.: USF2000 practice

12:45-1:15 p.m.: USF Pro 2000 practice

1:30-2 p.m.: United States Touring Car Championship practice

4:55-5:40 p.m.: Indy NXT practice

6-7:15 p.m.: IndyCar practice (Peacock)

7:30-8:15 p.m.: USF2000 Race 1

8:30-9:20 p.m.: USF Pro 2000 Race 1

9:35-10:05 p.m.: USTCC qualifying

Saturday, Sept. 2

Noon-1 p.m.: IndyCar practice (Peacock)

1:15-2 p.m.: USTCC Race 1

2:20-3:05 p.m.: Indy NXT practice

3:30-5 p.m.: IndyCar qualifying (Peacock)

5:15-5:55 p.m.: USF2000 Race 2

6:10-7 p.m.: USF Pro 2000 Race 2

7:25-7:45 p.m.: Indy NXT qualifying

8:15-8:45 p.m.: IndyCar practice (Peacock)

9-9:45 p.m.: USTCC Race 2

Sunday, Sept. 3

1:20 p.m.: Indy NXT race, 35 laps or 55 minutes (Peacock)

2:40 p.m.: IndyCar driver introductions

3:30 p.m.: IndyCar BitNile.com Grand Prix of Portland, 110 laps/ 216.04 miles (NBC, Peacock)

6:15-7:05 p.m.: USF Pro 2000 Race 3

7:20-8 p.m.: USF2000 Race 3

