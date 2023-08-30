IndyCar power rankings: Scott Dixon stays No. 1

Scott Dixon likely won’t win a seventh IndyCar championship this season, but the past two races have proven why he remains eminently capable.

The Chip Ganassi Racing superstar remains atop the power rankings for the second consecutive week after his second consecutive victory.

It might get tougher to finish the season there, though – Dixon has yet to win at either Portland International Raceway or WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. As if that weren’t enough motivation, Dixon is the only driver mathematically eligible to catch teammate and championship leader Alex Palou, who leads by 74 points.

INDYCAR AT PORTLAND: Start times, how to watch on NBC and Peacock

It’s a steep climb, but half of Dixon’s six titles came after he trailed with three races remaining.

Heading into Portland International Raceway, here’s NBC Sports’ assessment of the current top 10 drivers through 15 of 17 races this year (with previous ranking in parenthesis):

1. Scott Dixon (1): He’s 54 victories into this career, but the last two still leave IndyCar fans and rivals marveling at how gifted he is with fuel conservation. At 43, his racecraft keeps improving and erasing any doubt that age would dull his massive talent.

2. Pato O’Ward (3): Easily the winless driver most deserving of a victory this season. O’Ward clearly has been frustrated by several strokes of misfortune (starting with a plenum fire at St. Pete, but the Arrow McLaren star should be credited with staying upbeat.

3. Alex Palou (2): Because it’s been two races since his most recent podium, it almost seems as if Palou has been ordinary lately. But he is coming up on two strong tracks with a chance to complete a season of 17th races of eighth or better. Truly remarkable.

4. Scott McLaughlin (7): It isn’t always flashy, but McLaughlin has finished no worse than eighth in nine races since opening the season with three finishes outside top 10 through the Indy 500. Quietly has a shot to finish 2023 as Penske’s highest-ranked driver.

5. Will Power (5): The practice crash was the second time Power’s race weekend adversely was affected by another driver’s mistake. Power is overdue for a road course pole position and gets two more shots this season.

6. Marcus Ericsson (9): With his future set at Andretti Autosport, Ericsson can end a four-season run at Chip Ganassi Racing on a high note by finishing in the top five in the points standings for the first time (he’s been sixth the past three years).

7. Alexander Rossi (NR): Consecutive top fives provide Rossi some hope that he can end his first season at Arrow McLaren with the momentum that disappeared during a frustrating summer.

8. Colton Herta (NR): Qualifying second and finishing sixth were his bests in more than a month. The last time IndyCar was on a road course, Herta won consecutive pole positions so the season’s finishing kick sets up well.

9. Josef Newgarden (6): Back-to-back 25th places negated his title chances, and a five-race oval winning streak came to a jarring halt. The Indy 500 winner is on pace for his worst average start and finish since joining Penske in 2017.

10. David Malukas (NR): Two starts, two podiums is impressive at World Wide Technology Raceway. Those results might improve with whichever team employs him next season.

Falling out: Christian Lundgaard (4); Kyle Kirkwood (8); Graham Rahal (10)

PAST NBC SPORTS INDYCAR POWER RANKINGS

PRESEASON: Josef Newgarden is a favorite to win third championship

RACE 1: Pato O’Ward to first; Newgarden drops out after St. Pete

RACE 2: O’Ward stays firmly on top of standings after Texas

RACE 3: Marcus Ericsson leads powerhouses at the top

RACE 4: Grosjean, Palou flex in bids for first victory

RACE 5: Alex Palou carrying all the momentum into Indy 500

RACE 6: Alex Palou stays on top amid Indy 500 surges

RACE 7: Alex Palou continues roll out of Detroit

RACE 8: Alex Palou maximizing his No. 1 ranking

RACE 9: Who’s behind Alex Palou this week?

RACE 10: Alex Palou holds firm, Christian Lundgaard makes jump

RACES 11-12: Josef Newgarden takes top spot on Iowa dominance

RACE 13: Alex Palou reclaims No. 1; Kirkwood moves up

RACE 14: Scott Dixon moves into No. 1 by continuing win streak