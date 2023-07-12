IndyCar power rankings: Who’s behind Alex Palou this week?

It’s NTT IndyCar Series race week, which means it’s also time for the “Who Is Behind Alex Palou?” rankings from NBC Sports.

Since starting the feature this season, there have been nine editions of the power rankings, and the past five have been topped by Palou.

With four victories in his past five races and a whopping 110-point lead in the championship standings, the Chip Ganassi Racing champion seems destined for the 2023 championship and perhaps a permanent place in this polling.

But if you like variety, at least every position behind No. 1 changed after the July 2 race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Heading into the Honda Indy Toronto, here’s NBC Sports’ assessment of the current top 10 drivers through nine of 17 races this year (with previous ranking in parenthesis):

1. Alex Palou (1): Hard to believe now, but a year ago, it wasn’t certain if the No. 10 Dallara-Honda would be driven by Palou or Ryan Hunter-Reay. The 2014 Indy 500 winner was on emergency standby in case Ganassi removed Palou because of their contract dispute. Safe to say, things seem all patched up now!

2. Scott Dixon (3): A choppy start has turned into a Dixon-esque season of three consecutive finishes of a fourth or better (and a season-best second at Mid-Ohio. The six-time series champion is missing only a victory but also is the leading active winner (four) on the streets of Toronto.

3. Pato O’Ward (5): Recovered from a qualifying mistake with a solid drive of 25th to eighth at Mid-Ohio, proving again he seems to have shaken the post-Indy 500 malaise.

4. Scott McLaughlin (7): Aside from a disappointing May at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, he’s emerged as Team Penske’s most consistent threat at doggedly overcoming adversity (or obstacles such as lapped drivers with a stubborn).

5. Josef Newgarden (2): His up-and-down season continued at Mid-Ohio, starting 15 and finishing 12th. He now has the same number of podiums (three) as finishes outside the top 10.

6. Will Power (10): Best in class for Chevrolet for the second time in three races, the defending series champion as shown flashes of last year’s methodical greatness.

7. Marcus Ericsson (4): A 27th at Mid-Ohio was his worst since a 28th in the 2021 season finale at Long Beach and the fourth time only he’s finished last over 72 IndyCar starts.

8. Christian Lundgaard (NR): Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing has found its stride on road courses, where Lundgaard has been impressively consistent (average start of 4.75 and average finish of 5.25).

9. Colton Herta (6): Another disappointing result from the pole position, but Andretti Autosport at least is providing a car with single-lap speed.

10. Alexander Rossi (8): Road and street course qualifying remains the team’s biggest weakness and seems to be worsening – Mid-Ohio marked the second time in three races he failed to reach the second round.

Falling out: Kyle Kirkwood (9).