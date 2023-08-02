IndyCar power rankings: Josef Newgarden takes top spot after Iowa dominance

For the first time in nearly three months, there’s a new face atop the NBC Sports IndyCar Power Rankings.

After sweeping the Iowa Speedway race weekend doubleheader, Josef Newgarden moved into a tie with Alex Palou for the most victories this season (four) while leaping over the championship leader in our poll.

Palou had been atop the power rankings since May 10, and he held onto the No. 2 spot on the strength of an eighth and a third at Iowa that still keeps him 80 points ahead of Newgarden in the standings with five races remaining.

Heading into the Music City Grand Prix, here’s NBC Sports’ assessment of the current top 10 drivers through 12 of 17 races this year (with previous ranking in parenthesis):

1. Josef Newgarden (4): He has all the momentum heading into his hometown Music City Grand Prix and needs it: Newgarden’s last podium in a street race was his 2022 Long Beach Grand Prix victory.

2. Alex Palou (1): The points lead shrank by 37 points in the Hawkeye State, but Palou still is in the driver’s seat. If he is on the podium for the second consecutive year at Nashville, he’ll be virtually unbeatable.

3. Will Power (8): His Penske teammate might rack up the wins at Iowa, but Power has racked up four consecutive poles there. The defending series champion has seemed to have recaptured his title form lately.

4. Scott McLaughlin (6): He put Newgarden’s Iowa knowledge to good use with two top fives after two front row starts. But he might need to find the trick his “Bus Bro” doesn’t know to win at the short track.

5. Scott Dixon (3): It’s been nearly a calendar year since the most recent win for Dixon, who has five more shots this season to extend his streak of 18 consecutive seasons with a victory.

6. Pato O’Ward (5): Best in class in Race 1 at Iowa, but Race 2 probably prompted serious soul-searching at Arrow McLaren. O’Ward was borderline despondent about his setup during a postrace interview.

7. Marcus Ericsson (9): With a ninth and a fourth at Iowa, he returned to his trademark consistency – well timed while being courted for a new home if this winds up being his final year at Chip Ganassi Racing.

8. Kyle Kirkwood (NR): He apparently ticked off the race winner by aggressively fighting while a lap down, but Kirkwood still had a solid Iowa weekend as the most consistent of the Andretti Autosport drivers.

9. David Malukas (NR): Two top 10 stars and a 12th and an eighth – Malukas has taken well to short ovals during his IndyCar career. And his Dale Coyne Racing team seems to have righted the ship.

10. Colton Herta (7): He rebounded for a career-best seventh at Iowa in Race 2 after losing four laps on a left-front tire problem on his first pit stop on Race 1.

Falling out: Christian Lundgaard (2), Graham Rahal (10)

