MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins
Swayman is awarded $3.475 million in arbitration, while the Bruins avoid a hearing with Frederic
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at San Diego Padres
Struggling Padres get Hill, Choi from the Pirates in 1 of 3 trades before deadline
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Atlanta Braves
Yankees get relievers Keynan Middleton from White Sox, Spencer Howard from Rangers

Top Clips

nbc_pk_eaglesthreethings_230801.jpg
Jalen Hurts in command of the Eagles offense
nbc_pk_jalencarter_newkid_230801.jpg
Carter’s quickness will make early impact for PHI
nbc_mmmms_trotterintv_230801.jpg
Trotter on Nunn Award: ‘Not about me’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
IndyCar power rankings: Josef Newgarden takes top spot after Iowa dominance

  
Published August 2, 2023 06:00 AM
IndyCar: Hy-Vee One Step 250

Jul 22, 2023; Newton, Iowa, USA; Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden of the United States celebrates winning the Hy-Vee Homefront 250 at the Iowa Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

(Reese Strickland/USA TODAY Sports)

For the first time in nearly three months, there’s a new face atop the NBC Sports IndyCar Power Rankings.

After sweeping the Iowa Speedway race weekend doubleheader, Josef Newgarden moved into a tie with Alex Palou for the most victories this season (four) while leaping over the championship leader in our poll.

Palou had been atop the power rankings since May 10, and he held onto the No. 2 spot on the strength of an eighth and a third at Iowa that still keeps him 80 points ahead of Newgarden in the standings with five races remaining.

INDYCAR AT NASHVILLE: How to watch on NBC, schedules, start times

Heading into the Music City Grand Prix, here’s NBC Sports’ assessment of the current top 10 drivers through 12 of 17 races this year (with previous ranking in parenthesis):

1. Josef Newgarden (4): He has all the momentum heading into his hometown Music City Grand Prix and needs it: Newgarden’s last podium in a street race was his 2022 Long Beach Grand Prix victory.

2. Alex Palou (1): The points lead shrank by 37 points in the Hawkeye State, but Palou still is in the driver’s seat. If he is on the podium for the second consecutive year at Nashville, he’ll be virtually unbeatable.

3. Will Power (8): His Penske teammate might rack up the wins at Iowa, but Power has racked up four consecutive poles there. The defending series champion has seemed to have recaptured his title form lately.

4. Scott McLaughlin (6): He put Newgarden’s Iowa knowledge to good use with two top fives after two front row starts. But he might need to find the trick his “Bus Bro” doesn’t know to win at the short track.

5. Scott Dixon (3): It’s been nearly a calendar year since the most recent win for Dixon, who has five more shots this season to extend his streak of 18 consecutive seasons with a victory.

6. Pato O’Ward (5): Best in class in Race 1 at Iowa, but Race 2 probably prompted serious soul-searching at Arrow McLaren. O’Ward was borderline despondent about his setup during a postrace interview.

7. Marcus Ericsson (9): With a ninth and a fourth at Iowa, he returned to his trademark consistency – well timed while being courted for a new home if this winds up being his final year at Chip Ganassi Racing.

8. Kyle Kirkwood (NR): He apparently ticked off the race winner by aggressively fighting while a lap down, but Kirkwood still had a solid Iowa weekend as the most consistent of the Andretti Autosport drivers.

9. David Malukas (NR): Two top 10 stars and a 12th and an eighth – Malukas has taken well to short ovals during his IndyCar career. And his Dale Coyne Racing team seems to have righted the ship.

10. Colton Herta (7): He rebounded for a career-best seventh at Iowa in Race 2 after losing four laps on a left-front tire problem on his first pit stop on Race 1.

Falling out: Christian Lundgaard (2), Graham Rahal (10)

