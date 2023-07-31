IndyCar at Nashville: How to watch on NBC, Peacock; start times; schedules; streaming

Music City Grand Prix.

Here are the details and IndyCar start times for the Music City Grand Prix in Nashville this weekend (all times are ET):

INDYCAR NASHVILLE MUSIC CITY GRAND PRIX START TIMES

TV: Leigh Diffey is the announcer with analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. Kevin Lee and Dillon Welch are the pit reporters. Click here for the full NBC Sports schedule for IndyCar in 2023.

Peacock also will be the streaming broadcast for both practices and qualifying and the race. Click here for more information about how to access Peacock.

POSTRACE SHOW ON PEACOCK: After the race’s conclusion, an exclusive postrace show will air on Peacock with driver interviews, postrace analysis and the podium presentation.

INDYCAR RADIO NETWORK: Mark Jaynes is the announcer with analyst Davey Hamilton; turn announcers Jake Query, Nick Yeoman and Michael Young; and pit reporters Alex Wollf, Joel Sebastianelli and Georgia Henneberry. The IndyCar and Indy NXT practice, qualifying and race sessions will air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the IndyCar app powered by NTT Data.

COMMAND TO START ENGINES: 12:23 p.m. ET

GREEN FLAG: 12:30 p.m. ET

RACE DISTANCE: The race is 80 laps ( miles) on a -turn, street course in Nashville.

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be

PRACTICE: Friday, 4 p.m. ET (Peacock), Saturday 11 a.m. ET (Peacock)

QUALIFYING: Saturday, 2 p.m. ET (Peacock)

INDY NXT RACE: Sunday, 9:55 a.m. (XX laps/XX miles), Peacock

INDYCAR IOWA SPEEDWAY HY-VEE WEEKEND SCHEDULE

(All times are ET)

Friday, Aug. 4

11 a.m.: Trans-Am Series practice

12:30 p.m.: SRO GT America practice

1:05 p.m.: SRO GR Cup practice

2 p.m.: Trans-Am Series practice

2:50 p.m.: Indy NXT practice

4 p.m.: IndyCar practice (Peacock)

5:30 p.m.: Stadium Super Trucks practice and qualifying

7:05 p.m.: SRO GT America practice

Saturday, Aug. 5

10 a.m.: Indy NXT practice

11 a.m.: IndyCar practice (Peacock)

12:15 p.m.: Trans-Am Series qualifying

1:20 p.m.: Indy NXT qualifying

2 p.m.: IndyCar qualifying (Peacock)

4 p.m.: Trans-Am race

5:15 p.m.: SRO GT America qualifying

5:35 p.m.: SRO GR Cup qualifying

5:15 p.m.: IndyCar practice (Peacock)

7:30 p.m.: Stadium Super Trucks Race 1

8:15 p.m.: SRO GR Cup Race 1

8:55 p.m.: SRO GT America Race 1

Sunday, Aug. 6

10:05 a.m.: Indy NXT race (Peacock)

12:30 p.m.: IndyCar Big Machine Music City Grand Prix (NBC, Peacock)

3:30 p.m.: Stadium Super Trucks Race 2

4:20 p.m.: SRO GT America Race 2

5:10 p.m.: SRO GR Cup Race 2

2023 SEASON RECAPS

ROUND 1: Marcus Ericsson wins wild opener in St. Petersburg

ROUND 2: Josef Newgarden wins Texas thriller over Pato O’Ward

ROUND 3: Kyle Kirkwood breaks through for first career IndyCar victory

ROUND 4: Scott McLaughlin outduels Romain Grosjean at Barber

ROUND 5: Alex Palou dominant in GMR Grand Prix

ROUND 6: Josef Newgarden wins first Indy 500 in 12th attempt

ROUND 7: Alex Palou wins from the pole in downtown Detroit

ROUND 8: Alex Palou rebounds from crash to win Road America

ROUND 9: Alex Palou charges to Mid-Ohio victory

ROUND 10: Christian Lundgaard earns first career victory in Toronto

ROUND 11: Josef Newgarden extends Iowa record with fifth victory

ROUND 12: Josef Newgarden completes sweep of Iowa weekend

