Ken Roczen will race at High Point for his first 2023 Motocross start, Chase Sexton also on the entry list

Ken Roczen will make his first Pro Motocross start of 2023 at High Point Raceway in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania this weekend according to the entry list for the 450 class . Roczen also hinted at his return in an Instagram post this week .

Roczen has chosen to race full-time in the World Supercross series for the next three years and become a Supercross specialist. Currently sixth in the SuperMotocross World Championship standings, Roczen is 120 points above the bubble and not in serious jeopardy of falling out of the top 20 and losing a guaranteed starting spot in the three Mains of the playoffs, but a rider’s standing at the end of the season comes with points equivalent to a Supercross race.

Despite missing three rounds, Roczen has stayed ahead of the injured Justin Barcia and Jason Anderson. He is only four points behind Adam Cianciarulo for fifth and will overtake the injured Eli Tomac if he earns 36 points at High Point.

Round 1 of the World Supercross in England season conflicts with the RedBud National on the Fourth of July weekend, but that series takes a two-week hiatus before they head to France and Roczen has left the door open to race as many Motocross rounds as needed to maintain a good SMX points’ standing.

At the start of the Pro Motocross season, Roczen was also nursing a knee injury suffered in the Supercross finale at Salt Lake City .

Chase Sexton is also listed on this week’s 450 entry list, suggesting he may return from a two-week absence while he recovered from a concussion and illness following the opening round at Fox Raceway . The team has not made a statement about his return.

Last week Cooper Webb tied Chase Sexton in the SuperMotocross points’ standings, and the stakes are higher as one climbs the chart. The winner of the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship will receive $1 million from the $10 million purse. Eighth in the standings receives $100,000 with the final rider in 22nd getting $25,000.

The High Point entry list of 90 includes a pair of Club MX riders with Garrett Marchbanks moving up a class last week in Thunder Valley and Phil Nicoletti scheduled to do the same this week at High Point .

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtclrfgLdLd/