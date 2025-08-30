MotoAmerica merges Stock 1000 into the Superbike class for 2026

Beginning with the 2026 season, the MotoAmerica Stock 1000 class will no longer be a standalone division. It will be merged into the Superbike class and renamed the MotoAmerica Superbike Cup.

The merger aims to expand the current Superbike grid and draw more attention to riders competing in the Superbike Cup.

Superbike races will, in effect, have a race-within-the-race, with Superbike Cup riders earning Superbike points. Cup riders will have their own podium, much like class racing in many road racing sanctions, and they will also have the opportunity to stand on the overall podium.

“We know that this change will be a good one as it will not only give us more motorcycles on our Superbike grids but also create a more competitive, tightly packed field thanks to the allowances granted to the Stock machines,” said MotoAmerica COO Chuck Aksland. “With the level of the current production motorcycles, there will be tracks where the Superbike Cup racers could run close to the front of the Superbike class.”

The merger will expand the visibility of the former Stock 1000 riders.

“Having the Superbike Cup class in the Superbike class also gives the Cup racers the opportunity to compete at all nine of our venues and in all 20 of our Superbike races,” Aksland said.

To help level the competition, balancing rules will also be in effect for the Superbike Cup, with lower-performing motorcycles given more allowances than the higher-performing motorcycles.

Andrew Lee currently holds a 26-point lead over JD Beach in the Stock 1000 class.

