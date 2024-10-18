Rick Ware Racing announces four-rider WSX team headlined by Mitchell Oldenburg, Luke Clout

Mitchell Oldenburg and Luke Clout will compete in the WSX (450cc) division, while Enzo Lopes and Coty Schock will race in the SX2 division of the World Supercross League for Rick Ware Racing in 2024.

“At Rick Ware Racing, our goal is very simple: we want to be at the front, win races, and most importantly, win championships, so I’m thrilled to have Mitch and Luke as part of our team for the 2024 FIM World Supercross Championship,” Rick Ware, Team Principal, said in a release. “Mitch showed tremendous speed and resilience in the series last year and staged a very impressive recovery to finish ninth in points, despite not running all of the 450cc races, and his experience will be critical as we aim for the top positions. Luke’s return to 450cc competition is also an exciting step, and it’s also fully deserved because his talent is undeniable. With Mitch and Luke, we have a very strong lineup, and we’re excited to see what they can achieve together.”

Oldenburg split his time between the 250 and 450 bike in 2023. In the premier division, he finished second overall last year in the Australian GP and finished ninth in championship points.

“I’m looking forward to competing full-time in WSX’s premier 450cc category this year after joining the class from SX2 mid-way through last season,” Oldenburg said. “The successes I was able to achieve in 2023 while running part-time really gave me a taste of what’s possible, and I want to build upon that momentum when we get started in Vancouver. Rick Ware Racing has a proven track record, not just in Supercross but in motorsport more broadly, so I’m excited to be a part of such a successful organization which has battled for the WSX title in every season so far.”

Clout is one of the Australian Supercross Series stars who swept the podium in the doubleheader season-opener.

In the 250 division, Lopes finished fourth, third, and fourth in last year’s WSX British GP despite injuring his shoulder during the weekend.

Schock had a career year in 2024 in the Monster Energy Supercross series, finishing third in the 250 East division with two top-fives and three sixth-place finishes in nine rounds.

“I’m looking forward to making my debut in the FIM World Supercross Championship’s SX2 class this season,” Schock said. “Getting to this point has been an incredible journey, and after a strong 2024, I feel ready to take on this new challenge. Rick Ware Racing is renowned for its success in this series, and based on that track record, I naturally have high expectations of myself. But with the team’s backing, I have the confidence to aim high, and I know that we have the potential to achieve great things together. I’m excited to see what we can do this season.”

The WSX season gets underway on October 26, 2024, with the Canadian GP at BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia.

More Motorcycle Racing News

2025 SX schedule | MX schedule | MXGP Schedule

2025 Supercross tickets on sale | Pro Motocross tickets

Guillem Farres joins Factory Triumph in MX2

SX documentary “Pay Dirt” debuts in Newport Film Festival

Joey Savatgy, Dean Wilson win in the AUSSX opener

Max Anstie to race WSX opener as a wild card

Preston Boespflug joins Partzilla for 2025 SMX

Pierce Brown joins Yamaha Star Racing in 2025

Christian Craig underwent knee surgery

Jared Mees leaves American Flat Track with record 10th title

Ernée, France confirmed for 2026 MXoN

Team Australia scores first MXoN victory

