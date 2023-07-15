Saturday’s Motocross Round 7 at Spring Creek: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams

The Pro Motocross series heads to Spring Creek MX Park in Millville, Minnesota for Round 7 of the Pro Motocross, season, Round 24 of SuperMotocross as the riders enter the second half of the season.

Jett Lawrence continues to dominate the 450 class and with each passing week his quest for a perfect season as a rookie seems less farfetched.

Dylan Ferrandis and Chase Sexton are Lawrence’s closest competition with sweeps of the top five for each.

STILL PERFECT: Jett Lawrence rounds the halfway point perfectly

Last week the 250 points battle burst wide open with Haiden Deegan taking the championship lead. The competition heats up in Spring Creek with the addition of Austin Forkner and Pierce Brow to the lineup.

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Round 7 will begin Saturday at 2 p.m. ET streaming on Peacock with an encore presentation Monday at 2 a.m. ET on CNBC. The Race Day Live show (including practice) will begin on Peacock at 11 a.m. ET Saturday.

NBC Sports will have exclusive live coverage of races, qualifiers and heats for the record 31 events in SuperMotocross. The main events will be presented on Peacock, NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and NBC Sports digital platforms.

Peacock is the home of the SuperMotocross World Championship series in 2023 with live coverage of all races, qualifying, and heats from January to October. There will be 23 races livestreamed exclusively on Peacock, including a SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff event. The platform also will provide on-demand replays of every race. Click here for the full schedule.

HOW TO WATCH SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP SEASON IN 2023: Full NBC Sports, Peacock schedule

Track Map

ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times for Saturday’s Motocross Round 7 at Spring Creek MX Park in Millville, Minnesota, according to the Pro Motocross schedule from the AMA:

8:00 a.m.: Rider Services / Will Call Opens

8:15 a.m.: Riders Meeting at AMA Semi

9:00 a.m.: 250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

9:20 a.m.: 250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

9:50 a.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

10:10 a.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

10:40 a.m.: 250 Class Grp B Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

10:45 a.m.: 250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed

11:05 a.m.: 250 Class Grp A Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

11:10 a.m.: 250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed

11:30 a.m.: 450 Class Grp A Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

11:35 a.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed

11:55 a.m.: 450 Class Grp B Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

12:00 p.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed

12:45 p.m.: 250 Consolation Race

1:00 p.m.: 450 Consolation Race

2:06 p.m.: 250 Class Sight Lap/ Top 5 Rider Introduction

2:16 p.m.: 250 Class Moto #1

2:51 p.m.: Podium Interviews

3:03 p.m.: 450 Class Sight Lap/Top 5 Rider Introduction

3:13 p.m.: 450 Class Moto #1 LIVE NBC

3:50 p.m.: Podium Interviews

3:50 p.m.: Halftime

4:16 p.m.: 250 Class Sight Lap

4:24 p.m.: 250 Class Moto #2

5:00 p.m.: 250 Winners Circle

5:16 p.m.: 450 Class Sight Lap

5:24 p.m.: 450 Class Moto #2

6:00 p.m.: 450 Winners Circle

6:30 p.m.: 250 Press Conference

6:45 p.m.: 50 Press Conference

MOTOCROSS 2023 STANDINGS: 450 points standings | 250 points standings

2023 MOTOCROSS SEASON RECAPS

ROUND 1: Jett Lawrence wins in first 450 start at Pala

ROUND 2: Jett Lawrence remains perfect at Hangtown

ROUND 3: Jett Lawrence goes six for six in moto wins

ROUND 4: Jett Lawrence bobbles but wins

ROUND 5: Jett Lawrence now has 10 straight moto wins

ROUND 6: Jett Lawrence rounds the halfway point perfectly

2023 SUPERCROSS SEASON RECAPS

ROUND 1: Eli Tomac opens title defense with victory

ROUND 2: Eli Tomac ties Ricky Carmichael on Supercross wins list

ROUND 3: Eli Tomac holds off Cooper Webb again

ROUND 4: Chase Sexton wins Anaheim Triple Crown

ROUND 5: Eli Tomac leads wire to wire in Houston

ROUND 6: Cooper Webb breaks through in Tampa

ROUND 7: Cooper Webb wins again in Arlington

ROUND 8: Eli Tomac wins Daytona for the seventh time

ROUND 9: Ken Roczen scores first victory since 2022

ROUND 10: Chase Sexton inherits Detroit victory but docked points

ROUND 11: Eli Tomac wins in Seattle, ties Cooper Webb for points lead

ROUND 12: Eli Tomac earns 51st career victory to break tie with James Stewart

ROUND 13: Chase Sexton dominates Atlanta to continue surge

ROUND 14: Justin Barcia triumphs in the New Jersey mud

ROUND 15: Chase Sexton wins as Cooper Webb is injured

ROUND 16: Eli Tomac sidelined by injury as Sexton wins

ROUND 17: Chase Sexton caps off championship with finale win

NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Results and points after Southwick

SuperMotocross Power Rankings after Southwick

Pierce Brown, Austin Forkner return

Jett Reynolds will miss Spring Creek