Pierce Brown to return from injury at Spring Creek
Pierce Brown will make his first 250cc Pro Motocross start of 2023 this week at Spring Creek in Millville, Minnesota after returning from a hand injury suffered at the end of the Monster Energy Supercross season. At the time of his injury Brown also decided to undergo surgery for a torn meniscus , which kept him off the bike for a longer period of time.
Brown suffered a hard crash at the beginning of the 2023 Supercross season in preliminary action for the season opener at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. He was able to rebound and start the San Diego race, finishing sixth in the process, but could not get into a rhythm and missed the podium through the next five rounds he attempted. Brown’s best finish in 2023 SX came at Glendale when he finished fourth.
Caden Braswell was tapped as his replacement and through six rounds, he has scored one overall top-10 at Southwick as well as an 11th at High Point and 12th at Thunder Valley. Braswell’s future is undetermined, although the team announced he will with the team through at least Washougal in two weeks . There is still an opening following a shoulder injury for Michael Mosiman that will sideline him for the remainder of the season.
Brown was able to begin riding again in mid-June and is now ready to resume competition.
Brown announced on Instagram earlier this week : “We’ve been working in silence the last couple weeks but I’m tired of spending my Saturdays on the couch. Let’s go racing at Millville.”
In eight seasons, Brown has scored a best points’ finish of third in the 2022 Supercross East championship.
450 riders
Cooper Webb, concussion at Nashville
, banged up ahead of RedBud practice
Eli Tomac , Achilles tendon | It was just a freak deal
Justin Barcia , collarbone and shoulder
Christian Craig , elbow
Marvin Musquin , wrist
Malcolm Stewart , knee | Signs two-year extension
Chase Sexton , concussion | returned at RedBud
Jason Anderson , vertebrae | returned at RedBud
Aaron Plessinger , hip | returned at Salt Lake City
Dylan Ferrandis , concussion | returned at Pala
250 riders
Jordon Smith , wrist and thumb
Guillem Farres , arm
Jeremy Martin , wrist
Nate Thrasher , hip
Stilez Robertson , leg
Cameron McAdoo , shoulder
Austin Forkner , knee | Returning at Spring Creek
Stilez Robertson , knee
Seth Hammaker , arm and wrist | returned at RedBud
Jo Shimoda , collarbone | returned at Atlanta
Jalek Swoll , arm | returned at Pala