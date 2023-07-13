Pierce Brown to return from injury at Spring Creek

Pierce Brown will make his first 250cc Pro Motocross start of 2023 this week at Spring Creek in Millville, Minnesota after returning from a hand injury suffered at the end of the Monster Energy Supercross season. At the time of his injury Brown also decided to undergo surgery for a torn meniscus , which kept him off the bike for a longer period of time.

Brown suffered a hard crash at the beginning of the 2023 Supercross season in preliminary action for the season opener at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. He was able to rebound and start the San Diego race, finishing sixth in the process, but could not get into a rhythm and missed the podium through the next five rounds he attempted. Brown’s best finish in 2023 SX came at Glendale when he finished fourth.

Caden Braswell was tapped as his replacement and through six rounds, he has scored one overall top-10 at Southwick as well as an 11th at High Point and 12th at Thunder Valley. Braswell’s future is undetermined, although the team announced he will with the team through at least Washougal in two weeks . There is still an opening following a shoulder injury for Michael Mosiman that will sideline him for the remainder of the season.

Brown was able to begin riding again in mid-June and is now ready to resume competition.

Brown announced on Instagram earlier this week : “We’ve been working in silence the last couple weeks but I’m tired of spending my Saturdays on the couch. Let’s go racing at Millville.”

In eight seasons, Brown has scored a best points’ finish of third in the 2022 Supercross East championship.

450 riders

Cooper Webb , concussion at Nashville , banged up ahead of RedBud practice

Eli Tomac , Achilles tendon | It was just a freak deal

Justin Barcia , collarbone and shoulder

Christian Craig , elbow

Marvin Musquin , wrist

Malcolm Stewart , knee | Signs two-year extension

Chase Sexton , concussion | returned at RedBud

Jason Anderson , vertebrae | returned at RedBud

Aaron Plessinger , hip | returned at Salt Lake City

Dylan Ferrandis , concussion | returned at Pala